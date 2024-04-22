Apprenticeship Day @ Davidson-Davie Community College

Eight local manufacturing companies who are part of the Davidson Davie Apprenticeship Consortium will hold an Apprenticeship Day this Tuesday (April 23) from 9am till 1pm at Davidson-Davie Community College – courtyard.

The event is for students to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities in our area. There will also be tours of the college’s advanced manufacturing labs and other information available.

The DDAC apprenticeship program is a paid, four-year program in mechanical or electrical trades, or a two-year production operator track, with paid tuition, books and other college fees. Apprentices are paid and receive full benefits during their training with eligibility for full-time job with the company upon graduation.

The deadline to register for the upcoming DDAC apprenticeship class is May 15. Applications are available at https://ddacapprentice.org/student-application

More information can be found at www.davidsondavie.edu/apprenticeship

