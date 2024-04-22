Monday News for April 22, 2024

Earth Day 2024. As Christians, we should always strive to be good stewards of God’s creation. Since the Garden of Eden, man has always been mandated to ‘take care of God’s resources’. First to tend (Genesis 2:15) then work because harder (toil) after the fall (Genesis 3:17). https://answersingenesis.org/genesis/creation-mandate/

Today (April 22) is “In God We Trust” Day – AND – Jelly Bean Day

Apprenticeship event for local students. The Davidson Davie Apprenticeship Consortium (ken-sore-she-um) will hold an Apprenticeship Day this Tuesday (April 23) from 9am till 1pm at Davidson-Davie Community College (courtyard). Eight local manufacturing companies will be on hand. There will also be tours of the college’s advanced manufacturing labs and other information available.

The DDAC apprenticeship program is a paid, four-year program in mechanical or electrical trades, or a two-year production operator track, with paid tuition, books and other college fees. Apprentices are paid and receive full benefits during their training with eligibility for full-time job with the company upon graduation.

The deadline to register for the upcoming DDAC apprenticeship class is May 15. Applications are available at https://ddacapprentice.org/student-application

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Monday, April 22, 2024

Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice Lane) Winston Salem = 11:30 – 3:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church (N. Main Street) = 2 – 6:30pm

Trinity UMC (West Dalton Street) in King = 2pm – 7pm

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen levels remain elevated. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Update: Heather Norris, provost and executive vice chancellor at App State, has been named tapped as new Chancellor. Norris takes over from Sheri Everts, who stepped down on Friday as chancellor after 10 years (due to health concerns).

Racing at the Mad House on Saturday. Burt Myers led all 200 laps in the featured Hayes Jewelers 200 in front of +15,000 race fans. It was his 92nd career win according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Bowman Gray is the longest running NASCAR-sanctioned weekly series. www.journalnow.com

Is God Real? Someone is searching the web about God = more than 200 times a second! People are searching for life’s answers.

-Lee Strobel from his book ‘Is God Real?’

Check out Lee Strobel on a recent Focus on the Family broadcast…

Remembering Mandisa

American Idol will pay tribute to Mandisa next Monday evening (April 29) on ABC.

*Mandisa was a Top 10 contestant on Season 5 of American Idol back in 2006…

*Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville last Thursday. She was 47.

Perfect weather for MerleFest which begins this Thursday (April 25) and runs through the weekend (April 28) at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the May 14 statewide Republican second primary is April 25–May 11.

The ‘second primary election day’ will be Tuesday, May 14.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown today (April 22) and continues through next Tuesday (April 30).

Passover (also called Pesach “PAY-sak”) celebrates the miraculous deliverance from the Death Angel and the Israelites ‘Exodus’ (chapters 12 and 13) from Egypt.

Jesus and the disciples even participated in a Passover Seder (SAY-der) meal (the Last Supper) before His death, burial and ultimate Resurrection!

Passover reminds us of when the angel of death passed over the homes marked with the blood of the spotless Lamb.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “For Christ (Messiah), our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed” (I Corinthians 5:7). For the Christian, the Passover is symbolic of Jesus delivering those who trust in him – from the slavery and penalty of sin.

