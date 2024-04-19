Remembering Mandisa (1976 – 2024)

Sad news this Friday morning…

Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville on Thursday. Mandisa was 47.

*Her cause of death is unknown at this time. The news confirmed on her official Facebook page.

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, Mandisa’s impact extended far beyond the stage – spreading a message of love, faith, and resilience.

The former American Idol contestant used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity, sharing her own experiences while encouraging others to embrace their worth and value through Jesus.

Mandisa’s memoir, Out of the Dark, chronicled her struggles with anxiety and depression after achieving fame – following her success on the 2007 season of “American Idol.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mandisa’s family, friends, and millions of fans during this difficult time. May we find comfort in the knowledge that her music will continue to shine as a beacon of hope…

Sources…

https://www.ccmmagazine.com/news/grammy-award-winning-christian-artist-mandisa-passes-away-at-47-years-old/

https://wpde.com/news/entertainment/report-christian-singer-mandisa-47-dies-at-her-nashville-home-fisk-university-tennessee-american-idol?