WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Remembering Mandisa (1976 – 2024)

Remembering Mandisa (1976 – 2024)

wbfj-verne
April 19, 2024

Sad news this Friday morning…

Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville on Thursday.  Mandisa was 47.

*Her cause of death is unknown at this time. The news confirmed on her official Facebook page.

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, Mandisa’s impact extended far beyond the stage – spreading a message of love, faith, and resilience.

The former American Idol contestant used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity, sharing her own experiences while encouraging others to embrace their worth and value through Jesus.

Mandisa’s memoir, Out of the Dark, chronicled her struggles with anxiety and depression after achieving fame – following her success on the 2007 season of “American Idol.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mandisa’s family, friends, and millions of fans during this difficult time. May we find comfort in the knowledge that her music will continue to shine as a beacon of hope…

Sources…

https://www.ccmmagazine.com/news/grammy-award-winning-christian-artist-mandisa-passes-away-at-47-years-old/

https://wpde.com/news/entertainment/report-christian-singer-mandisa-47-dies-at-her-nashville-home-fisk-university-tennessee-american-idol?

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for April 19, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 19, 2024

SUN@5: April 21, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2024

Latest Alzheimer’s Research, finding Hope

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2024

Thursday News for April 18, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2024

Local blood drives

wbfj-verne
April 17, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
April 17, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.