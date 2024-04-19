Friday News for April 19, 2024

Remembering Mandisa 1976 – 2024

Sad news this Friday morning…

Mandisa passed away at her home in Nashville on Thursday. Mandisa was 47.

*Her cause of death is unknown at this time. The news confirmed on her official Facebook page.

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, Mandisa’s impact extended far beyond the stage – spreading a message of love, faith, and resilience.

The former American Idol contestant used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity, sharing her own experiences while encouraging others to embrace their worth and value through Jesus.

Mandisa’s memoir, Out of the Dark, chronicled her struggles with anxiety and depression after achieving fame – following her success on the 2007 season of “American Idol.” Our thoughts and prayers are with Mandisa’s family, friends, and millions of fans during this difficult time.

https://www.ccmmagazine.com/news/grammy-award-winning-christian-artist-mandisa-passes-away-at-47-years-old/

Friday, April 19: Today is…

Bicycle Day

Chicken Parmesan Day

Garlic Day

…and national Hanging Out Day? Celebrating the lost art of hanging our laundry outside to dry!!!!

April 19, 1995: The 29th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, April 19, 2024 Central UMC (S Main in Asheboro) = 1 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Chancellor of Appalachian State University (Sheri Everts) is stepping down after 10 years in the position, effective today (Friday, April 19). Everts citing significant health challenges, and a need to focus on her personal wellbeing

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/

“It doesn’t matter how great you act or how many things you do to serve Me, you can never be worthy of My Love. No one can.

But that’s the greatest thing about My Love—you don’t have to be worthy.

It’s a gift—free and clear.

You don’t have to earn it. You just have to accept it.”

-Jesus Calling for Kids by Sarah Young

“Let your face shine on your servant;

save me in your unfailing love.” Psalm 31:16

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

Spring Plant Sale

Reynolda Gardens will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale this Saturday, April 20 from 8am – 2pm. The sale will take place on the front lawn of Reynolda House in Winston-Salem. Details at reynolda.org/spring-plant-sale.

Let’s go racing, at the Mad House!! Season #76 begins at Bowman Gray Stadium this Saturday evening, featuring the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division.

*Bowman Gray Racing season, with 17 weeks of Saturday night action, is the longest-running NASCAR-sanctioned series in the country.

https://journalnow.com/sports/green-flag-for-bowman-gray-stadiums-76th-season-of-racing-drops-saturday-night/article

The Price is Right “LIVE” is coming to the Tanger Center on October 16.

Come on down! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes. www.TangerCenter.com

The Mount Airy Food Truck Fest is planned for Sunday (April 21) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 30 food trucks will be on hand for the event in downtown Mount Airy. INFO at mountairydowntown.org/foodtruckfest

In theaters…

The Karen Kingsbury movie “Someone Like You” still in theaters nationwide.

View the trailer: https://www.facebook.com/someonelikeyouthemovie

Film review from Focus on the Family: www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/someone-like-you-2024/

“Unsung Hero” opens nationwide later next week!

Learn more about the true story behind the movie…Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ.

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the May 14 statewide Republican second primary is April 25–May 11. The ‘second primary election day’ will be Tuesday, May 14.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

The Denton Public Library USED BOOK SALE

TODAY thru Saturday at the Masonic Lodge on S Main Street in Denton.

Cash or checks will be accepted. *HOURS: FRI: 10-5pm. SAT: 10-3pm.

INFO: (336) 859-2215.or www.co.davidson.nc.us/282/Denton-Public-Library