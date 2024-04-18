SUN@5: April 21, 2024

“Unsung Hero” hits theaters nationwide Friday (April 26)

Luke from the band “For King & Country” shares with Wally about the movie and their latest hit “Unsung Hero”. It’s a true story of The Smallbone family and their journey from Australia to the United States. “A mum’s faith stands against all odds; and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs”. “Unsung Hero” details the personal story of Joel, Luke and their sister Christian artist Rebecca St. James – from Down Under to the Center Stage. https://unsunghero.movie/

PLUS…

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

By 2050, that number is projected to reach nearly 13 million.

Katherine Lambert (with the Alzheimer’s Association- Western Carolina Chapter) shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) some of the latest numbers from the annual Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. Listen now…

Nationwide, about 1 in 9 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s.

In North Carolina, there are over 200,000 residents – age 65 and older – living with Alzheimer’s. Two thirds of dementia caregivers (66%) also have difficulty finding resources and support for their needs. But there IS Hope. INFO at alz.org/northcarolina 24/7 HelpLine (800) 272-3900

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 21, 2024)