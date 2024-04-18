Latest Alzheimer’s Research, finding Hope

WHAT'S NEW
April 18, 2024

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.
By 2050, that number is projected to reach nearly 13 million.

Katherine Lambert (Alzheimer’s Association- Western Carolina Chapter) shares with Verne (WBFJ radio) some of the latest numbers from the annual Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. Listen now…

 

Nationwide, about 1 in 9 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s.
In North Carolina, there are over 200,000 residents – age 65 and older – living with Alzheimer’s.
Two thirds of dementia caregivers (66%) also have difficulty finding resources and support for their needs. But there IS Hope.

For more information: alz.org/northcarolina
24/7 HelpLine (800) 272-3900

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 21, 2024)

