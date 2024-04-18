Thursday News for April 18, 2024

Friday weather watch…

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Friday afternoon into Friday night across the Piedmont Triad. These storms could produce damaging winds along with large hail. Cooler temperatures for the weekend.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Davidson County Senior Services (West Center Street Ext) Lexington = 9am – 1:30pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph Street) in Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road) in Greensboro = 1:30 – 6pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2-6:30pm

Friday, April 19, 2024

Novant Health -Kernersville Medical Center = 8- 1:30pm

Central UMC (S Main in Asheboro) = 1 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Thanks to Mike Foster with the Winston-Salem Street School for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show (7:35am) to share more about the 6th annual ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K + 7 Miler happening next Saturday (April 27) at Salem Lake Greenway.

BTW: The Winston Salem Street School is a private, non-profit alternative faith based educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!

*Check-in will be near the Salem Lake playground area between 7:30 am – 8:30 am.

The 7 Miler beginning at 8:45 am and the 5K race at 9am. WBFJ will provide the music!

Race details at www.wsstreetschool.org

Breaking News: Possible ‘bomb threat’ at Parkland High School this morning. WXII 12 reporting that the school has been cleared and will run as normal – with extra officers on campus. This comes after a Parkland student hit a teacher while in class on Monday.

Continued prayers for the safety of our teachers and administrators.

*In solidarity with the teacher, many staff members across the school district, and across the state wore purple and orange to school on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the teacher. (The colors are her favorites).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/parkland-high-school-teacher-assaulted-slapped/article

Election 2024: In-person early voting for the May 14 statewide Republican second primary is April 25–May 11. The ‘second primary election day’ will be Tuesday, May 14.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

The creator of the hit series The Chosen has reassured frustrated fans that delays in airing Season 4 will soon end, and he says production work has begun on the show’s fifth season.

Let’s go racing, at the Mad House!! Season #76 begins at Bowman Gray Stadium this Saturday evening, featuring the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division.

*Bowman Gray Racing season, with 17 weeks of Saturday night action, is the longest-running NASCAR-sanctioned series in the country.

https://journalnow.com/sports/green-flag-for-bowman-gray-stadiums-76th-season-of-racing-drops-saturday-night/article

Spring Plant Sale. Reynolda Gardens will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 20 from 8am – 2pm. The sale will take place on the front lawn of Reynolda House in Winston-Salem. reynolda.org/spring-plant-sale.

The Denton Public Library USED BOOK SALE

TODAY thru Saturday at the Masonic Lodge on S Main Street in Denton.

Cash or checks will be accepted. *HOURS: THURS: 2-8pm. FRI: 10-5pm. SAT: 10-3pm.

INFO: (336) 859-2215.or www.co.davidson.nc.us/282/Denton-Public-Library

The Price is Right “LIVE” is coming to the Tanger Center on October 16.

Come on down! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes. Tickets for the Price is Right interactive stage show go on sale this Friday morning (April 19) at 9am

Details at TangerCenter.com https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/the-price-is-right-live-tanger-center-greensboro-october-16/83-d666259f-88cc-4084-8946-89d1187d1be9

The Karen Kingsbury movie “Someone Like You” still in theaters nationwide.

(#12 after a second weekend in theaters nationwide).

View the trailer: https://www.facebook.com/someonelikeyouthemovie

Focus on the Family’s Plugged In (review) www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/someone-like-you-2024/

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months, 18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated.

Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

Update: CBS will re-air the full Billy Joel concert (Madison Square Garden) this Friday night (April 19) at 9pm – after an abrupt ending to the original broadcast this past Sunday evening. CBS apologized for the issue, calling it a timing error.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/billy-joel-special-to-air-again-after-cut-off-cbs/