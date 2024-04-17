Wednesday Word

From the News desk…

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving.

That includes talking or texting on your phone, eating, drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with all those screens and buttons- anything that takes your attention away from safely driving. Unfortunately. I’m guilty of ALL of these.

If you are wondering, the #1 distraction while driving…‘Texting’.

Check this out: Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds.

At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field – with your eyes closed.

Source: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving

May we all stay focused, whether driving or just living life.

“Look straight ahead, and fix your eyes on what lies before you.

Mark out a straight path for your feet; stay on the safe path.

Don’t get sidetracked (or distracted); keep your feet from following evil.”

Proverbs 4:25-27 NLT

Final thought…

“Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?

…a quote from Corrie Ten Boom