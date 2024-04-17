Wednesday News for April 17, 2024

Prayers for our teachers and administrators.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office held a joint press conference yesterday regarding a Parkland High School student who hit a teacher while in class on Monday. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools superintendent is recommending that the accused High School student be expelled.

The Denton Public Library USED BOOK SALE

TODAY thru Saturday (April 17 – 20) at the Masonic Lodge on S Main Street in Denton.

Cash or checks will be accepted.

*HOURS: WED: 10 -5pm. THURS: 2-8pm. FRI: 10-5pm. SAT: 10-3pm.

INFO: (336) 859-2215.or www.co.davidson.nc.us/282/Denton-Public-Library

Multiple stores have been fined for ‘scanning errors’ across the state.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems to check for accuracy. Resulting in ‘overcharging errors’ for customers.

*In Forsyth County, three Family Dollar stores locations (Rural Hall as well as Waughtown Street and MLK in WS) have been ‘fined for failed inspections’…

Red Lobster may be headed for bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg News, the seafood chain is seeking legal advice due to lease expenses as well as elevated labor costs. www.marketwatch.com/story/red-lobster-may-file-for-bankruptcy-protection-report-41f1b001

Let’s get moving!! Research has long shown that exercise reduces heart disease risk.

But a new study finds the connection between the two may mean a decrease in the brain’s stress signals. CNN

The Price is Right “LIVE” is coming to the Tanger Center on October 16.

Come on down! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes. Tickets for the Price is Right interactive stage show go on sale this Friday morning (April 19) at 9am

Unity and peace. The ‘flame’ for the 2024 Paris Olympics was lit in Olympia, Greece earlier today — the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris begin July 26 on NBC.

The Karen Kingsbury movie “Someone Like You” still in theaters nationwide.

(#12 after a second weekend in theaters nationwide).

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months, 18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated.

Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Thursday, April 18, 2024

Davidson County Senior Services (West Center Street Ext) Lexington = 9am – 1:30pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph Street) in Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road) in Greensboro = 1:30 – 6pm

Davie County Library (North Main Street, Mocksville) = 2-6:30pm

Friday, April 19, 2024

Novant Health -Kernersville Medical Center = 8- 1:30pm

Central UMC (S Main in Asheboro) = 1 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating, drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with all those screens and buttons- anything that takes your attention away from safely driving.

FYI: #1 distraction while driving is ‘Texting’.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving