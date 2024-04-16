Tuesday News for April 16, 2024

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist (Hwy 62) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Beverly LaHaye, the founder of Concerned Women for America, has passed at the age of 94. LaHaye made history with her efforts to give Christian women a voice in the public square. LaHaye worked closely with presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as well as Members of Congress over the years and continued to be a Christian Conservative voice in Washington DC. Throughout her lifetime, she served in many ministries and wrote more than 30 books. In her personal life, Beverly LaHaye married her college sweetheart, pastor and author Dr. Tim LaHaye (remember the ‘Left Behind’ book series). The couple remained married for 69 years before his passing in 2016.

*Dr. Jerry Savelle, well-known televangelist and author, passed away on Monday. Savelle was 76 years old.

The Karen Kingsbury movie “Someone Like You” still in theaters.

(#12 after a second weekend in theaters nationwide).

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating, drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with all those screens and buttons- anything that takes your attention away from safely driving.

FYI: #1 distraction while driving is ‘Texting’.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving

“I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade.”

Quote from Caitlin Clark, after being selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft last night by the Indiana Fever. Clark is expected to bring record crowds to the WNBA as excitement for women’s basketball is perhaps the highest it’s ever been.

Today is national LIBRARIAN’s day…

The Denton Public Library is holding a book sale starting this Wednesday, April 17 through Saturday, April 20 at the Masonic Lodge on South Main Street in Denton.

Wednesday only…you can pay $5 for a Lunch n’ Browse, which includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Cash or checks will be accepted.

*HOURS: WED: 10 -5pm. THURS: 2-8pm. FRI: 10-5pm. SAT: 10-3pm.

INFO: Denton library’s website at: www.co.davidson.nc.us/282/Denton-Public-Library or call the library at (336) 859-2215.

The flame of unity and peace? The ‘flame’ for the 2024 Paris Olympics was lit in Olympia, Greece earlier today — the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris begin July 26 on NBC.

North Carolina insurance companies have filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies.

The North Carolina Rate Bureau has requested an overall average increase of 82% for mobile home fire policies over a three-year period. The insurance companies have requested an average increase of 49.9% for mobile home casualty policies over a three-year period. The N.C. Department of Insurance is reviewing the filing.

The Chancellor of Appalachian State University (Sheri Everts) is stepping down after 10 years in the position, effective April 19. Everts made the announcement to students and staff citing significant health challenges, and a need to focus on her personal wellbeing.https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/app-state-chancellor-steps-down-less-than-1-year-after-hickory-campus-opened/article

Praying for peace in the Middle East. Israel promised “retaliation’ for Iran’s unprecedented missile attack on Israel on Sunday.

The Biden administration pressing Israel to not engage in a ‘wider war’..

The F.B.I. has opened an official criminal investigation into exactly what happened before the collapse of the (Francis Scott) Key Bridge in Baltimore. A fourth body has been recovered from the scene of the March 26th incident. CNN

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to a New York City courtroom for a second day as jury selection continues in his criminal hush money trial.

Speaker Mike Johnson: The US House will take up separate bills this week to provide aid for Israel and Ukraine, heeding demands from some in his party to keep the issues separate.