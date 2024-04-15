Monday News

The Tax Filing Deadline is Here, and the IRS is reminding last-minute filers that the agency has a variety of Free Tools and Resources available on IRS.gov. From Tax Preparation, Answers to Tax Law Questions, Refund Tracking, Tax Law Research to Business Topics and more, IRS.gov has everything needed for taxpayers to file on time or get an easy, automatic six-month extension to file. And you can always call 800-829-1040. http://irs.gov

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage; which is putting its patients at risk of not getting lifesaving transfusions. You can help make a difference by giving blood today at:

High Point Rockers, Lindsey Street in High Point – 12 Noon – 4:30pm

Fairfield United Methodist, Hwy 62 West in High Point – 2:30 – 7:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield – 2:30 – 7:00pm

https://www.wxii12.com/article/the-american-red-cross-is-experiencing-an-emergency-blood-shortage/46324382

The Greensboro Science Center Discovery House will be Closing Soon! But Don’t Worry, the Animals from the Discovery House are here to Stay! A NEW Exhibit—The Greensboro Biodome – is Coming! Crews are preparing for construction and the center is excited to be making the transformation for its guests to explore. The GSC said the area that is currently the Discovery House will soon become the entrance to the New Biodome. In the meantime, the center will continue to update everyone of the progress of the Biodome.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/tech/science/greensboro-science-center/greensboro-science-center-discovery-house-closing-biodome-construction/83-a2899f9f-872a-41be-8b7b-68a2a68e1910

A Global Leader in Pet Care will soon be setting up shop in our area!

Nestle Purina manufacturing is opening up a brand new factory in Rockingham county bringing both a new business and new jobs to the Eden area. This project has been three years in the making. So far, the facility has created over 300 new jobs in Rockingham County, but it is looking to hire more people in the operations and warehouse department.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-pet-food-factory-opens-in-rockingham-county/83-a7b67ef4-4650-4bc3-897b-9922caf920b5

Forsyth County is set to open the New 216-acre Belews Lake Park this Summer. Soon, Thousands of visitors will be Hiking, Boating, Fishing and Picnicking across the land in the far Northeastern part of the county, which Commissioners unanimously decided to buy from Duke Energy for $640,000 back in 2018. The Park will be the Fourth Largest in Forsyth County, behind Triad Park at 430 acres, Horizons Park at 492 acres, and Tanglewood at 1,100 acres. https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/belews-lake-park-set-to-open-this-summer/article_a20ba79c-f131-11ee-a9c3-67746ae6f6c7.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

A TRIFECTA of NO’s! – We place this in the box that says “Things you don’t necessarily NEED to Know—BUT:

NO! – Credit Card Cask Back Rewards are NOT Taxable! The Tax System generally recognizes Credit Card Rewards that people receive for spending money as Discounts, or Rebates, Instead of Taxable Income!

NO! – Coughing does NOT help treat a Heart Attack! The American Heart Association CONFIRMS this, and Stresses that in the event OF a Heart Attack, 911 should be called immediately!

NO! – Signs on the Back of Trucks stating they are Not Responsible if something falls out will NOT Hold Up in a Court of Law! https://www.wcnc.com/article/news

What should you do with your leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses? You can keep your eclipse glasses in your sock drawer for the next solar eclipse (20 years from now) or donate your gently used eclipse glasses? The non-profit group “Astronomers Without Borders” collects and recycles gently used eclipse-viewing glasses. The glasses are then sent to underserved communities and schools around the world to be reused during future solar eclipses. Check out astronomerswithoutborders.org

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/what-to-do-with-leftover-solar-eclipse-glasses#:~:text=Donate%20used%20eclipse%20glasses&text=Eclipse%20Glasses%20USA.,safely%20experience%20a%20solar%20eclipse

Tiger Woods makes the Masters Cut for a record 24th straight time.

Woods Broke the Cut Record he shared with Three-time Champion Gary Player and 1992 Winner Fred Couples. – BUT – What about THIS Year’s Winner? – Scottie Scheffler is the New Champion! You gotta’ love what Scottie had to say – “The Reason why I play Golf is I’m trying to Glorify GOD and All that HE’S Done in my Life! Whether I Win OR Lose—My Identity Isn’t a Golf Score! JESUS Loves Me, and MY Identity is IN CHRIST!” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2024-masters-tournament-golf-major-championship-fourth-final-day-tiger-woods-100th-round/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 86

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 60

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny (chance t’storms after 2:00) … High 84