SUN@5: Encourage Global with Pastor Al Gilbert

Encourage Global: Encouraging the ‘Workers and the Work of world evangelism’

Pastor Al Gilbert shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the vision of Encourage Global by encourage the “Senders and those who have been Sent.

The mission of Encourage Global is simple…

To come alongside Christian workers by praying for their walk with God, visiting them on-site, communicating regularly, connecting them to resources, and assisting in the development of their support teams.

The 4-E’s = Encourage, Equip, Enlist and Engage.

To love, listen, coach, and challenge.

New relationships will bring new opportunities.

Encourage Global was founded in 2018 by Al Gilbert (along with his wife ‘KK’)

Learn more at encourageglobal.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 14, 2024)