Friday News for April 12, 2024

Wind Advisory for the Foothills and Northern Mountains including Surry and Wilkes

Today will likely be a clean-up and recovery day across the Piedmont triad. Duke Energy reporting power outages mainly in Wilkes and Surry counties.

Breaking overnight: Mt Ulla Elementary school in Rowan County CLOSED today due to storm damage. Staff will have a remote workday.

https://www.wbtv.com/2024/04/12/rowan-county-school-damaged-by-strong-storms-roof-ripped-off-campus-building/

Medicaid expansion sign-up event happening TODAY (April 12) from 10am – 1pm at the Goodwill headquarters on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Hosted by Care-4-Carolina

Besides enrolling eligible people for Medicaid coverage, the event will feature free lunch, vendors, guest speakers, and more. Info at www.care4carolina.com/events.

Record number of people riding the train.

NC By Train, the state’s passenger rail service, had its highest-ever combined ridership month in March 2024, carrying over 66,600 passengers. BTW: All Piedmont and Carolinian services will stop for the High Point Market April 13-17 and the Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury May 18. https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-04-11-nc-by-train-highest-ridership-month.aspx

Local: Winston-Salem DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday.

Update: Thursday’s game suspended last night because of rain…

TONIGHT: 6pm completion of Thursday’s game. Friday’s game pushed to 7:45…

Saturday first pitch at 7pm. Sunday afternoon at 2pm. www.wsdash.com

Update: “Someone Like You” – the new Karen Kingsburg movie – will stay in theaters nationwide another weekend!

View the trailer: https://www.facebook.com/someonelikeyouthemovie

Read the review from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In:

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/someone-like-you-2024/

Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners

*this Saturday (April 13) from 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, April 12, 2024

The NC Leadership Academy (High Point RD) Kernersville = 8:30am 1:30pm

Cornerstone Christian Church (Hwy 801 in Mocksville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

AM-VETS Ladies Auxiliary – Lexington (Old US Hwy 52) = 3pm 7:30pm

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Ardmore UMC (S Hawthorne Road, WS) = 9:30am – 2pm

Monday, April 15, 2024

High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street, High Point) = noon – 4:30pm

Fairfield United Methodist (Hwy 62 West, High Point) = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church in Summerfield = 2:30 – 7pm

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist (Hwy 62) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young

Do not worry about tomorrow or get stuck in the past.

There is abundant Life in My Presence today.

“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14