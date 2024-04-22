WHAT'S NEW
Earth Day 2024

Earth Day 2024

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

As Christians, we should always strive to be good stewards of God’s creation.

https://answersingenesis.org/environmental-science/stewardship/should-we-take-care-of-the-earth/

Since the Garden of Eden, man has always been mandated to ‘take care of God’s resources’. First to tend (Genesis 2:15) then work because harder (toil) after the fall (Genesis 3:17).    https://answersingenesis.org/genesis/creation-mandate/

 

