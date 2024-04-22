WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Passover begins at sundown

Passover begins at sundown

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins at sundown today (April 22) and continues through next Tuesday (April 30).

Passover (also called Pesach “PAY-sak”) celebrates the miraculous deliverance from the Death Angel and the Israelites ‘Exodus’ (chapters 12 and 13) from Egypt.

Jesus and the disciples even participated in a Passover Seder (SAY-der) meal (the Last Supper) before His death, burial and ultimate Resurrection!

Passover reminds us of when the angel of death passed over the homes marked with the blood of the spotless Lamb.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “For Christ (Messiah), our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed” (I Corinthians 5:7). For the Christian, the Passover is symbolic of Jesus delivering those who trust in him – from the slavery and penalty of sin.

https://www.christianity.com/wiki/christian-terms/what-is-passover-bible-meaning.html

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

“Unsung Hero” explained…

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

Earth Day 2024

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

Apprenticeship Day @ Davidson-Davie Community College

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

Monday News for April 22, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

Remembering Mandisa (1976 – 2024)

wbfj-verne
April 22, 2024

Friday News for April 19, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 19, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.