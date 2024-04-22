“Unsung Hero” explained…

“Unsung Hero” hits theaters nationwide on April 26…

Luke from the band “For King & Country” shares with Wally about the movie and their latest hit “Unsung Hero”. Listen now…

It’s a true story of The Smallbone family and their journey from Australia to the United States. “A mum’s faith stands against all odds; and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs”.

“Unsung Hero” details the personal story of Joel, Luke and their sister Christian artist Rebecca St. James – from Down Under to the Center Stage.

