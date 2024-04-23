Tuesday News for April 23, 2024

Today is School Bus Drivers day

*Every school day, over 14,000 yellow buses travel our roads across the state! Close to 800,000 students ride the bus to (and from) school. Average ride time = 24 minutes? Source: www.publicschools.org

Today is also National Picnic Day and Movie Theater day.

UPDATE: The NC-DMV ‘Tag office’ in Lexington is finally back open (as of 9am this morning). The license plate agency (LPA) re-opened (at 9am) at the same location as the previous ‘tag office’ (at Parkway Plaza Shopping Center) in Lexington (that closed last September). *In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays.

In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

*Make property tax payments and registration renewals online at MyNCDMV.gov.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-04-22-ncdmv-license-plate-agency-lexington.aspx

With the start of Passover, anti-Israel protests on college campuses are spreading across the nation. Dozens of arrests were made at Yale and NYU. Columbia University canceled in-person classes (moving to mostly hybrid classes) through the end of the semester. Pray for the safety of students / staff of all faiths on our college campuses!

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/jewish-students-fear-safety-antisemitic-protests-sweep-universities-columbia-yale

Bojangles is still offering that FREE Cajun Filet Biscuit through April 30.

All you have to do is download the Bojangles app, order a Cajun Filet Biscuit and enter the promo code “Gamecocks” to get your freebie.

The giveaway is celebrating the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team’s national championship and their undefeated season.

*The offer is valid at participating Bojangles locations in both North and South Carolina.

https://www.charlotteonthecheap.com/bojangles-free-cajun-filet-biscuit-gamecocks/

Plans have been filed for a proposed Whataburger location on North Main Street in High Point. Earlier this year in March, the Texas-based burger chain was given the green light to develop a location in East Charlotte.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/plans-filed-for-whataburger-location-in-high-point/

Passing of the hot sauce at T.W. Garner Foods?

Ann Garner Riddle, president of TW Garner Foods, will retire in December after 50-plus years with the company (14 years as chief executive). Post-retirement, Riddle will serve as board chairwoman for a new TW Garner ‘charitable’ foundation.

BTW: The Winston-Salem manufacturer of Texas Pete sauces turns 100 in 2029.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/texas-pete-hot-saucd-ann-garner-riddle-retiring/article

Join WBFJ at the 6th annual ‘Feet for the Street’ 5K + 7 Miler

this Saturday morning (April 27) at Salem Lake Greenway. WBFJ will provide the music!

*Check-in starting around 7:30am Saturday morning (Salem Lake playground area). The 7 Miler begins at 8:45 am…the 5K race at 9am. Race details at www.wsstreetschool.org

The Winston Salem Street School is a private, non-profit faith based alternative educational option for at-risk high school students in the Forsyth County area!

Apprenticeship Day at Davidson-Davie Community College through 1pm at the Thomasville campus (courtyard). 8 local manufacturing companies will be on hand.

Additional info including tours of the college’s advanced manufacturing labs offered.

Sponsored by the Davidson Davie Apprenticeship Consortium (ken-sore-she-um)

The deadline to register for the upcoming DDAC apprenticeship class is May 15.

Applications are available at https://ddacapprentice.org/student-application

More information can be found at www.davidsondavie.edu/apprenticeship

https://www.facebook.com/ddacapprenticeship

Allergy Alert: TREE and GRASS pollen levels remain elevated. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Traffic Alert: Thomasville

One lane CLOSED each direction for Bridge replacement and improvements

Business 85 (HWY 29/70) near Old Thomasville Road. www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/

Expect delays through November 2026, according to the Lexington Dispatch.

“The bridges at this location (were) constructed in 1950 and are nearing the end of their service life. The new bridges will include it wider shoulders and taller barrier rails.”

-Larry Shaver, resident engineer for NCDOT (Davidson County office)

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is needing BOY’S clothing sizes: 12 months,

18 months, 24 months and 2T. *New Items and Gently Used clothing is appreciated. Call or Text # 336 760 3680 for drop off info. www.spcclife.org

Karen Kingsbury’s “Someone Like You” still in Triad theaters thru Wednesday. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/someone-like-you/?

Film review from Focus on the Family: www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/someone-like-you-2024/

“Unsung Hero” the movie opens nationwide this Friday (April 26)!

Caitlin Clark is considering a multi-million-dollar Nike sneaker deal.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/22/business/caitlin-clark-nike-sneakers/index.html

The Jewish holiday of Passover has begun.

Passover (also called Pesach “PAY-sak”) celebrates the miraculous deliverance from the Death Angel and the Israelites ‘Exodus’ (chapters 12 and 13) from Egypt.

Jesus and the disciples even participated in a Passover Seder (SAY-der) meal (the Last Supper) before His death, burial and ultimate Resurrection!

Passover reminds us of when the angel of death passed over the homes marked with the blood of the spotless Lamb. Passover continues through next Tuesday (April 30).

The Apostle Paul wrote, “For Christ (Messiah), our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed” (I Corinthians 5:7). For the Christian, the Passover is symbolic of Jesus delivering those who trust in him…from the slavery and penalty of sin.

https://www.christianity.com/wiki/christian-terms/what-is-passover-bible-meaning.html