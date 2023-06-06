Area Blood Drives for June 2023
TUESDAY (JUNE 6)
High Point
Pinnacle Financial Partners (N. University Parkway) from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m
Thomasville
Ed Price & Associates Thomasville (Cloniger Drive) from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m
Jamestown
Ragsdale YMCA Jamestown (900 Bonner Road) from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m
Wilkesboro
Wilkesboro Church of Christ (1740 Curtis Bridge Road) from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m
Wednesday (JUNE 7)
Kernersville
Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel (West Mountain Street) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,
High Point
Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 701 South Main Street from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.,
Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,
Jamestown
Guilford Tech Community College (East Main Street) from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.,
Greensboro
Grandover Resort (1000 Club Road) from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m
Alamance Presbyterian Church (4000 Presbyterian Church Rd) 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m
Wilkesboro
Sweet Frog-Wilkesboro (Winkler Mill Road) from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,
Denton
Central Methodist Church (276 W. First Street) from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,
Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.
Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include… Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)
Weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.
Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.
Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. *Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App
Preparing for blood donation…
*Get at least eight hours of sleep the night before your appointment.
*Drink a few extra glasses of water than normal.
*Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above your elbow.
*Eat a healthy meal before giving blood that includes lean proteins (like lean meat, cheese or yogurt) or complex carbohydrates (bread, cereal and fruit) and avoid fatty foods. Eating food with iron — like red meat or spinach — will help ensure you have enough iron to donate. *Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App