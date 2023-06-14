WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 14, 2023

“The grass is always greener on the other side”

 

Ever heard that phrase?

Well a wise man once said “Why not try watering, even fertilizing the ‘grass’ around you – and see what happens…”

 

Some great advice for us all. No matter where we are in life.  Whether that patch of ‘grass’ is a relationship or even a job, have we tried to ‘water and feed’ into the here and now.

 

Try the radical lifestyle of being ‘content’ in Christ, like Paul in Philippians 4…

“…for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation…I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.”

 

As Christians, we need to constantly re-examine and re-evaluate that patch of ‘grass’ that the Lord has allow us to graze, asking him to give us that spirit of contentment.  So, take a deep breath and allow God to feed into you that spirit of being ‘content’.  And yes, He will give you the strength to enjoy that patch of grass right where you are standing.

 

“The Lord will guide you always; He will satisfy your needs…”  Isaiah 58:11

 

-Verne

