Wednesday News: JUNE 14, 2023

Today is Strawberry Shortcake day. US Army day, And Flag day.

There have been 27 versions of the American Flag.

Five American Flags have made it to the moon.

Sherwood Church in Atlanta, Georgia announcing the passing of their longtime pastor Dr Michael Catt to advanced stages of cancer. Dr Catt was 70.

The Georgia pastor was first diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago and has been courageously battling it since.

Dr Catt was also the executive producer of faith-based films like Facing the Giants and Fireproof through Sherwood pictures! Please remember his wife Terri, and two daughters, Erin and Hayley during this difficult time.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/atlanta-pastor-author-and-film-producer-dr-michael-catt-dies-after-cancer-battle

Guilford County Schools is expanding its free meals program next school year as an additional way to address food insecurities in the Triad.

It’s part of the Hunger-Free Kids Act. 27 more schools will allow all students to eat for free, bringing the total number to 92 schools. If your student’s school is not included, you can still apply. Check out the News Blog! https://www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2435

The Greensboro Fire Department is accepting applications for its Camp Spark.

The free four-day summer camp is designed for High School girls happens July 17-21 at the Greensboro Fire Department training grounds on North Church Street.

Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork, and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters. Sign up link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/18279/36?backlist=%2Fdepartments%2Ffire

Burger King: Two new food items coming soon.

The fiery nuggets and the Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango drink will be available on menus for a limited time beginning on June 19 until August 17.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/burger-king-to-add-spicy-nuggets-new-drink-to-menus-nationwide/

North Carolina Zoo: VOTE now.

The latest baby giraffe born at the Zoo last month (May 20) needs a name.

And we get to be part of the process. The 6 options are:

Fenn

Nelson – After the famous leader Nelson Mandela

Mosi – African name used for “first born son”

Jackson – “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack

Tamu – Swahili for “sweet”

Bongani – This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

Voting ends next Monday, June 19.

The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 (World Giraffe Day).

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfv7HH62TPlkTX9gzA0H1bijruLVKH_DozbWO086pTLlolnJw/viewform

Remembering Pat Robertson. A Celebration of Life service will be livestreamed this Monday (June 19) beginning at 11:30am.

The in-person memorial service will be a private, invitation-only event and is not open to the public

https://secure.cbn.com/partners/video/liveevent/patmemorial?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=cbn-patmemorial_streaming_4124382&utm

Area Blood Drives

Wednesday (June 14)

Winston-Salem

Novant Health Rehabilitation (Hillcrest Center Circle) 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m

High Point

Crossover Church, 711 Knightdale Ave from 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m

Jamestown

Jamestown Presbyterian Church (Guilford College Rd) 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Thursday (June 15)

Thomasville

Memorial United Methodist Church (Randolph St) from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m

Clemmons

Jerry Long YMCA (S. Peace Haven Road) 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m

Winston-Salem

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Piedmont Plaza (W. 1st St) 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old. Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

We are returning things at record levels. And retailers are taking notice.

According to the National Retail Federation, we returned about $816 billion worth of merchandise in 2022 or one in five purchases.

What’s the actual cost to process a return for a retailer?

Amit Sharma, the CEO for Narvar, a returns-management company, says for every $100 of returned merchandise, it will cost them about $25. Over half (66%) of retailers are charging fees such as restocking fees or return shipping fees. Big Lots, Dillard, JC Pennys, TJ Maxx and Footlocker are just some of the retailers that are charging some sort of fee for returns.

Bottom Line: Before you buy, double-check the online return policy. They will most likely be different and stricter than if you bought in-store. Source: Rossen Report

https://www.wxii12.com/article/these-retailers-will-now-charge-for-returns/44189497

Check fraud is back in a big way.

And its fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether.

https://myfox8.com/news/americans-warned-not-to-mail-checks-if-possible-as-cases-of-check-fraud-spike-dramatically/