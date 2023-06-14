WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home June 14 is Flag Day

June 14 is Flag Day

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2023

June 14 is Flag Day.

A day to fly the American flag, with reverence and honor.

June 14, 1777– commemorates the adoption of a single flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, to unite the Continental Army under one common flag

 

US Flag Facts

-There have been 27 versions of the American Flag.

-Federal law suggests that the US flag should be displayed from sunrise to sunset (unless there’s inclement weather). However, you can fly ‘old glory’ with proper illumination (or lighting) of the flag so it can be seen in the dark.

-The flag can touch the ground and still be used? True. There is a myth that once a flag touches the ground it needs to be burned or disposed of. That’s not entirely true. If a flag is soiled or touches the ground, it can be washed (or dry cleaned) and used again!

-Five American Flags have made it to the moon.

 

Meaning of the ‘Stars and Stripes’…

The stripes represent the original 13 Colonies and the stars represent the 50 states of the Union. The colors of the flag are symbolic as well;

red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.

https://nationalflagfoundation.org/10-fascinating-facts-about-the-american-flag/

 

 

(Opinion) Conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck suggests that Flag day is just as important as the Fourth of July…

“While July 4th celebrates our declaration of independence from tyranny and Memorial Day honors those who have given their lives to preserve our freedom, Flag Day reminds us that, though diverse (and different as we may be), we are one nation (under God). That was, after all, the purpose of the flag—to unify individual colonies and inspire them to ‘fight’ together.

Today Americans seem to fight more among themselves than together. Our hope is that this Flag Day we will remember that no matter our political affiliation, religious beliefs or social positions we all fly under the same flag – as Americans.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/glenn-becks-american-journey-experience-why-flag-day-is-as-important-as-july-4th

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 14, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 14, 2023

Wednesday News: JUNE 14, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2023

Area Blood Drives for June 2023

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2023

VOTE: Baby giraffe at NC Zoo needs a name

wbfj-verne
June 14, 2023

S@5: Headache Awareness + Alzheimer’s Awareness

wbfj-verne
June 13, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.