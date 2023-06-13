Tuesday News: JUNE 13, 2023

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem. Broad Street between Walnut Street to Salem Avenue will be closed today (Tue) for emergency water repairs. Times: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday (June 14).

RECALLS: Kia, Toyota, Land Rover among more than 247,000 vehicles being recalled. The NTSB has issued multiple recalls, including nearly 99,000 Kia Sportage SUVs for a possible braking issue and more than 96,000 2022-2023 Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid SUVs for a front-passenger airbag issue. Land Rover is recalling nearly 13,000 of its 2022-2023 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles for a potential rear taillight issue

Student loan payments for tens of millions of borrowers will be due again starting in October, the Department of Education clarified Monday. The federal student loan payments were paused numerous times during the pandemic.

The Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting going on this week

in New Orleans with plenty of ‘hot button’ items on their agenda.

The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed on May 1 have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.

A Colombian rescue team found the siblings, ages 1 to 13, living off the jungle.

Three adults, including their mother, were killed in the crash.

Security remains tight around the Miami courthouse where Former President Donald Trump will face 37 federal charges for mishandling classified documents later this afternoon (3pm). The former president could face jail time if convicted.

Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship title last night in Game 5 over the Miami Heat 94-89 in Denver.

Pat Sajak, longtime host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ is retiring in 2024.

In a tweet on Monday, Sajak confirming that “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.” Sajak will “continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting.”

*Sajak has hosted “Wheel” since it first aired on NBC in 1981 after having been hand-picked by show creator Merv Griffin. “Wheel” became syndicated in 1983.

North Carolina Zoo: VOTE now.

The latest baby giraffe born at the Zoo last month (May 20) needs a name.

And we get to be part of the process. The 6 options are:

Fenn

Nelson – After the famous leader Nelson Mandela

Mosi – African name used for “first born son”

Jackson – “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack

Tamu – Swahili for “sweet”

Bongani – This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

Voting ends next Monday, June 19.

The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 (World Giraffe Day).

Area Blood Drives Tuesday (June 13)

Lexington

Central Baptist Church (Hwy 47) from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m

Guilford County

Rehobeth United Methodist Church (Rehobeth Church Rd) 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Mt Airy

Haymore Baptist Church (319 Rockford Street) from 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old. Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

There’s still time to file a 2019 tax return?

Taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

The three-year deadline has been extended to July 17, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means taxpayers still have time to claim valuable family tax credits.

*There are an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers with unclaimed 2019 refunds.

Kernersville police responded to a shooting on Clubb Road overnight.

A woman later died from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

An investigation continues.

