Monday News: JUNE 12, 2023

The Winston-Salem Police Foundation announces three students with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System recipients of its’ fourth annual scholarship program. Congrats to…

Lesyia Smith-Sims – Atkins High School

James Redding and Logan Best – Reagan High School

Press Release: www.wspolicefoundation.org.

Wake Forest advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 1955.

https://www.wunc.org/sports/2023-06-12/wake-forest-baseball-advances-college-world-series-1955-wilken-alabama

*Longtime ESPN director Kyle Brown passed away unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency while working the NCAA Baseball Super Regional on Saturday. The Wake / Alabama game was postponed around 2 hours on Saturday. Kyle is survived by his wife, Megan, and four children. Kyle Brown was just 42-years-old.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/espn-director-kyle-brown-dies-at-winston-salem-college-baseball-game/83

Second Harvest Food Bank ‘teaching garden’. The recently unveiled ‘garden’ will provide fresh food to hundreds of families – helping to fight food insecurity across Piedmont Triad. FYI: The garden honors the legacy and leadership of former Second Harvest CEO Clyde Fitzgerald Jr, (Fitzgerald passed away in 2018). https://www.wxii12.com/article/second-harvest-food-bank-celebrates-new-teaching-garden-to-help-fight-food-insecurity-across-piedmont-triad/44132142

Chick-Fil-A ‘Peach Milkshake’ expected in stores this week (June 12?).

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/just-leaked-favorite-summer-chick-160000130.html

Area Blood Drives

Monday (June 12)

Winston Salem

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (4440 Country Club Rd) 2pm – 6:30pm

High Point

Fairfield United Methodist (1505 Hwy 62 West) from 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m

Wilkesboro

Wilkesboro Methodist Church (309 W. Main Street) from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m

Tuesday (June 13)

Lexington

Central Baptist Church (Hwy 47) from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m

Guilford County

Rehobeth United Methodist Church (Rehobeth Church Rd) 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Mt Airy

Haymore Baptist Church (319 Rockford Street) from 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old. Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Game 5: Monday night in Denver. Tip off on ABC tv around 8:30pm.

Denver leads the series (3-1).

Reminder: Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

“Some saying that it lacked heart and soul”. More than 300 people packed into St. Paul’s church in Fuerth, Germany last Friday for an experimental Lutheran church service almost entirely generated by Artificial intelligence. Jonas Simmerlein, theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna in Austria, saying that the service was intentionally created by ChatGPT. Four different avatars on a huge screen above the altar, led the live congregation through 40 minutes of prayer, music, sermons and blessings -all generated with ChatGPT. https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2023/jun/10/can-a-chatbot-preach-a-good-sermon-tfp/?fbclid=IwAR1o1L-fu52nSROzNoIYhuQ9xquXXXXOaHcRsH3G3bxctJswjB6BhUfGrtk

Weekend Box Office: ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ narrowly beat-out ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ for that #1 spot during its opening weekend, bringing in $60.5 million in domestic sales from Friday to Sunday, according to Box Office Mojo.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/anafaguy/2023/06/11/transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-narrowly-beats-spider-man-at-weekend-box-office/?sh=c41cf0a445f8

There’s still time to file a 2019 tax return?

Taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

The three-year deadline has been extended to July 17, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means taxpayers still have time to claim valuable family tax credits.

*There are an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers with unclaimed 2019 refunds.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/theres-still-time-to-file-a-2019-tax-return-and-claim-valuable-tax-credits

Winston-Salem police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Sunday morning. Two young men armed with a gun approached a woman in a 2012 Nissan Rouge and told her to get out of the car. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Shattalon Drive. No one was injured.

Law enforcement are looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue (NC plate # FFC-68450. If you have any information on this robbery, call 336-773-7700.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/woman-carjacked-on-shattalon-drive-in-winston-salem/83

Pennsylvania officials are scrambling to set up alternate routes following the collapse of an elevated portion of I-95 in Philadelphia, which came down Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire below the roadway. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Major damage to that section of I-95 could take months to repair.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/12/us/philadelphia-i95-collapse-fire-monday/index.html

Weddings in the US continue to get more expensive!

The average wedding costs around $29,000, according to the latest wedding study from The Knot.com. Just four years ago, that figure was $19,000!

Consumer advocate Clark Howard’s #1 Wedding Advice: Create a Budget.

Before you begin spending any money, write down all the elements of a wedding you want – flowers, DJ, wedding favors, etc.- and then start prioritizing them.

How much you spend on a wedding is entirely up to you, but your decision should be governed by how much you can comfortably afford.

“Remember that your vows and having a great life with your spouse are the most important things,” Clark says. “A wedding can be very tasteful, and it does not have to blow the budget.”

https://clark.com/family-lifestyle/clark-howards-guide-to-saving-money-on-your-wedding/