S@5: Rivers International

Rivers International is a non-profit ministry-driven organization that utilizes a holistic approach to helping those in need in our community. Granada Neil co-founder of Rivers International shares more with Verne (WBFJ).

Listen now…

“Generating a Current of Change”

Rivers International was founded by Granada and Ron Neil back in 2016. -The Neil Group (a local mental health practice) has expanded to meet the mental and physical needs through their four tier holistic approach: Food Assistance, Utilities Assistance, Rent/Mortgage Assistance, as well as their Transitional Housing Project.

Volunteer opportunities include transportation (drivers), people to box up food, social media savvy individuals and prayer warriors!

Learn more about Rivers International – our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June. https://riversintl.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 11, 2023)