WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Rivers International

S@5: Rivers International

wbfj-verne
June 9, 2023

Rivers International is a non-profit ministry-driven organization that utilizes a holistic approach to helping those in need in our community. Granada Neil co-founder of Rivers International shares more with Verne (WBFJ).

Listen now…

 

“Generating a Current of Change”

Rivers International was founded by Granada and Ron Neil back in 2016. -The Neil Group (a local mental health practice) has expanded to meet the mental and physical needs through their four tier holistic approach: Food Assistance, Utilities Assistance, Rent/Mortgage Assistance, as well as their Transitional Housing Project.

Volunteer opportunities include transportation (drivers), people to box up food, social media savvy individuals and prayer warriors!

Learn more about Rivers International – our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for June.  https://riversintl.org

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 11, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 9, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 9, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
June 9, 2023

Friday News: JUNE 09, 2023

wbfj-verne
June 9, 2023

The passing of Pat Robertson…

wbfj-verne
June 8, 2023

Grandparenting Styles by Personality

wbfj-verne
June 8, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.