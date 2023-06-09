Friday News: JUNE 09, 2023

Last day of School for students today…

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, Davidson, Davie Guilford, and Randolph.

Traffic Alert: Area Graduations

LJVM (Joel) Coliseum in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Schools (graduations) -Today thru Sunday (Various times)

Greensboro Coliseum

Guilford County schools (graduations) -Today thru Sunday (Various times)

End of School (Quotes)

A teacher’s three favorite words: June, July, and August

One for the Grads! “Every end is a beginning”

“Don’t cry because it’s over.

Smile because it happened” – Dr. Suess

Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for the Piedmont Triad

Expect hazy skies (and possible air quality alerts) over the weekend…but things will improve!

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

Peters Creek Parkway (Hwy 150) SOUTH at Clemmonsville Road BRIDGE.

Bridge and SB lanes of Peters Creek remain CLOSED for emergency repairs.

Update: All work is expected to be complete by Monday, June 12.

According to a new Lifeway Research study, the majority of Protestant pastors in the US (81%) say their church has ‘some type of security measure in place’.

Over half (57%) of congregation have an intentional plan for an active shooter situation. With 54% say they have incorporated ‘armed church members’ as part of their church safety teams.

Bottom line: Although churches are meant to be safe places, recent mass shootings make it hard for churches to ignore that they must be prepared for the unthinkable.

Source: “Planning and Armed Congregants Top Church Security Measures”

Family friendly ‘Community Day’ hosted by SWIRL Ministries happening Saturday afternoon (3pm – 6pm) at the Breeden Amphitheater in Lexington.

The 6th annual Community Day Event is a family-friendly block party where Christ is the center. More than ten non-profits and organizations – including Davidson Medical Ministries and the Salvation Army – will be on-hand to help connect families to housing, financial, and medical resources. There will be a groceries giveaway, live entertainment, and games for kids. FREE and open to the public!

Good news…

The Chick-Fil-A ‘Peach Milkshake’ is expected in stores next week (June 12?).

Area Blood Drives for Friday through the Weekend

Friday (June 09)

Welcome

North Davidson Library (559 Critcher Drive) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.,

Bermuda Run

Bermuda Run Country Club (324 Bermuda Run Drive) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Salisbury

Trading Ford Baptist Church (Long Ferry Road) 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m

Greensboro

Embassy Suites Greensboro (CentrePort Drive) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Saturday (June 10)

Linwood

Churchland Fire Department (NC Hwy 150) from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Mount Airy

Antioch Baptist Church (Antioch Avenue) from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Sunday (June 11)

Bannertown Baptist Church (Westfield Road) from 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old. Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Samaritan’s Purse has deployed more than 40,000 pounds of relief supplies to Ukraine after a critical dam near the frontlines of the war collapsed.

A cargo plane left PTI on Friday with resources such as blankets, hygiene kits, water filters and solar lights. The DC-8 will land in Poland and then supplies will be trucked into Ukraine’s flood-affected Kherson region.

Historic indictment. Former president Donald Trump faces seven criminal counts related to his treatment of sensitive government materials he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021. This is the first time a former U.S. president has faced ‘federal criminal charges’. A grand jury indicted Trump on federal charges related to his storing of classified documents at his Florida resort. This indictment is Trump’s second, but it’s the first-ever on federal charges for any former president.

Trump is expected to appear for arraignment this Tuesday before a judge – he appointed while president.

Wake Forest and Alabama will meet at noon on Saturday for the Super Regional best-of-three college baseball series in Winston-Salem (Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark). The winner of the series advances to the College World Series later this month in Omaha. Game 2 Sunday (June 11). Game 3 is necessary…Monday (June 12).

Saturday's game will air on ESPN.

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Game 4: TONIGHT (FRI) in Miami. Denver leads the series (2-1).

Reminder: Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

