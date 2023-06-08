Most personality systems focus on four personality types. They have different names but the characteristics are very similar.

Grandparenting Styles by Personality

For the purpose of this posting from Focus on the Family, the LINKED® Personality system is used. LINKED® uses the words Mobilizer, Socializer, Stabilizer, and Organizer.

The Mobilizer

First, this is a strong personality who may point a finger to emphasize conversations. Mobilizers know the way things should be done. Also, they will do everything possible to accomplish their goals. A gifted leader, the Mobilizer is unhappy when things feel out of control. Exercise and hard work are relaxing to him.

The Socializer

Next, this personality is just what it sounds like – the life of the party.

No matter what the task, this fun personality can make it into a game. Also, the Socializer loves attention and it makes (them) when life is not fun. Shopping and eating out relaxes the Socializer.

The Stabilizer

Third, this personality is the peace keeper. Always wanting to keep things easy and peaceful, the Stabilizer is supportive and easy-going. Also, time alone is important, such as reading a book or watching TV.

The Organizer

Finally, this personality loves to do things the right way. This person’s tendency is to listen more, speak less, and think a lot. Quality is more important than quantity. Silence and plenty of space to himself relaxes the Organizer.

