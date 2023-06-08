Thursday News: JUNE 08, 2023

Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for the Piedmont Triad on Thursday. Smoke particles from wildfires in Canada continue to make their way to NC. All 100 counties in NC are under the Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Thursday. Over a dozen other states are under air quality alerts again today. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/us-air-quality-canadian-wildfires-06-07-23/index.html

Experts: Limit outdoor activities for sensitive groups.

You can help prevent (ozone) levels from rising even further by driving less and limiting the use of other ‘gas-powered equipment’. No outdoor burning until air quality improves. https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/discussion

Breaking News this morning…

Pat Robertson, longtime host of the 700 Club and founder of Christian Broadcasting Network passed away early Thursday morning at his home in Virginia Beach.

Robertson was 93. Accomplishments to ponder…

“God called Pat Robertson to create Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960”.

*In 1966, Robertson began hosting his 700 Club. Still on the air today, The 700 Club is one of the longest-running programs in television history.

*Operation Blessing is a Christian-based humanitarian group specializing in disaster relief, hunger aid, clean water, and medical care.

*Robertson also founded Regent University as well as the American Center for Law and Justice

Robertson’s wife Dede passed away last year (April 2022). The couple had been married almost 70 years.

*Pat Robertson is survived by his four children Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon, and Ann; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/honoring-pat-robertson-1930-2023-witness-god-sized-world-changing-dream

Corporate businesses are getting ‘more aggressive’ with their ‘return to the office’ policies. Two examples: Google issued an ultimatum to employees earlier in the week about staff coming in at least three times a week. Tech giant Salesforce will donate to charity for each day workers show up. Is it working? Not so far — office occupancy remains stuck below 50% of pre-pandemic levels. The reality, many workers aren’t willing to give up the flexibility they have gained since the pandemic (starting in 2020).

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/06/08/google-salesforce-return-to-office/

Number of the day: 257

That’s how many steps there are inside the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. There are 257 steps from the base of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse to the tower’s balcony level. This is about the same as climbing a 12-story building!

Note: The steps are narrow, but there’s a landing every 31 steps so you can catch your breath. https://www.twiddy.com/blog/obx-lighthouses

Chick-Fil-A ‘Peach Milkshake’ expected in stores next week (June 12?).

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/just-leaked-favorite-summer-chick-160000130.html

Area Blood Drives for Thursday, June 8

Welcome

First Baptist Church (404 Welcome – Arcadia Road) from 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Kernersville

Salem One Kernersville from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

Rural Hall

Kingswood United Methodist (University Parkway) from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.,

King

King Moravian Church (228 W Dalton Street) from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

Greensboro

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (Horse Pen Creek Rd) 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.,

Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church on Pisgah Church Road 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Elkin

LifePoint Church (North Bridge Street) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Game 3: Nuggets over the Heat 109-94 in Miami on Wednesday night.

Game 4 on Friday night in Miami. Denver leads the series (2-1).

https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-miami-heats-up-from-3-to-even-series-with-nuggets-at-1-1-023257024.html

Reminder: Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/chipotle-giving-away-free-food-during-nba-finals/

Update: At least 11 cases of measles have been confirmed reported in the US this year, according to the CDC. Measles was declared eliminated from the US in 2000 but vaccination rates in the US have dropped in recent years, sparking new outbreaks. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/04/us/maryland-measles/index.html

Across the Piedmont Triad, doctors are saying they are finally seeing a downward trend in strep throat cases in children. Although Strep cases are usually seen in the fall and winter, experts are asking parents to still be aware during the summer months, as well. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/triad-doctors-see-downward-trend-after-months-long-spike-in-childrens-strep-throat-cases/