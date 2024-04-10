WHAT'S NEW
Astronomers Without Borders: Give us your solar eclipse glasses?

April 10, 2024

What should I do with my leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses?

You can keep your eclipse glasses in your sock drawer for the next solar eclipse (20 years from now) or donate your gently used eclipse glasses?

Better idea…

The nonprofit group Astronomers Without Borders collects and recycles gently used eclipse-viewing glasses. The glasses are then sent to underserved communities and schools around the world to be reused during future solar eclipses.   INFO? Email Zoe at zoe@astronomerswithoutborders.org

https://astronomerswithoutborders.org/programs/solar-glasses-distribution

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/what-to-do-with-leftover-solar-eclipse-glasses#

 

 

