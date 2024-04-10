Wednesday News for April 10, 2024

Keep your umbrella handy through Thursday night…

Tree pollen in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

High Point Chamber of Commerce (Congdon Yards) W English in High Point 10-2pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1pm -5:30pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1 – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Getting a federal makeover? A portion of Highway 421 could gain interstate status and a new name. Spearheaded by Carolina Core, the initiative aims to upgrade the road from Wilkesboro to I-40 in Winston-Salem, potentially naming it Interstate 777.

Congressional support is needed to move forward with the project.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/road-from-wilkesboro-to-i-40-in-winston-salem-could-become-i-777/

Sad passing. BOB Labonte – the father of NASCAR champions Terry and Bobby Labonte – passed away earlier in the week. Bob was born in 1933 and moved his family to the Piedmont Triad from Texas so Terry and Bobby could pursue their NASCAR careers. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/motor/bob-labonte-has-died-nascar-bobby-terry/83-

The next Medicaid expansion sign-up initiative in the Triad by Care4Carolina will take place April 12 in Winston-Salem.

The Get Covered event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s headquarters at 2701 University Parkway.

Besides enrolling people who recently became eligible for Medicaid coverage, the event will feature free lunch, vendors, guest speakers, elected officials and enrollment advocates.

For more information, go to www.care4carolina.com/events.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Last year, the Invictus Task Force was formed, which combines federal, state and local law enforcement including the Forsyth County, Davidson County, Randolph County and Alamance County Sheriff’s Offices to collectively pursue those who seek to harm our children. https://www.theinvictusproject.org/fight

What should I do with my leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses?

You can keep your eclipse glasses in your sock drawer for the next solar eclipse (20 years from now) or donate your gently used eclipse glasses?

The nonprofit group Astronomers Without Borders collects and recycles gently used eclipse-viewing glasses. The glasses are then sent to underserved communities and schools around the world to be reused during future solar eclipses. INFO? Email Zoe at zoe@astronomerswithoutborders.org

https://astronomerswithoutborders.org/programs/solar-glasses-distribution

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/what-to-do-with-leftover-solar-eclipse-glasses#