Tuesday News for April 09, 2024

Today is national Pimento Cheese day

Did you know that there is a Pimento Cheese Festival happening this Saturday

(April 13) at Downtown Cary Park (in Cary, NC) from 11am – 4pm. 😊

https://downtowncarypark.com/things-to-do/calendar/w_pimento-cheese-festival

What should I do with my leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses?

You can keep your eclipse glasses in your sock drawer for the next solar eclipse (20 years from now) or donate your gently used eclipse glasses?

The nonprofit group Astronomers Without Borders collects and recycles gently used eclipse-viewing glasses. The glasses are then sent to underserved communities and schools around the world to be reused during future solar eclipses. INFO? Email Zoe at zoe@astronomerswithoutborders.org

https://astronomerswithoutborders.org/programs/solar-glasses-distribution

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/what-to-do-with-leftover-solar-eclipse-glasses#

UPDATE: According to the NC DMV: The Tag office in Lexington will NOT re-open as planned today – due to ‘internet service issues’.

The license plate agency (LPA) will be at the same location as the previous ‘tag office’ (at Parkway Plaza Shopping Center) in Lexington (that closed last September). *In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-04-08-ncdmv-license-plate-agency-lexington.aspx

March Madness: UConn wins first back-to-back men’s NCAA basketball title since 2007

First ‘home’ game of the season… www.wsdash.com

Winston-Salem DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers TONIGHT (April 9) 7pm.

New food options for the ballpark. DASH delights for 2024 include Gator bites, French toast bacon burger, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Pie and the Pickle corndog. https://abc45.com/news/local/new-food-items-coming-to-winston-salem-dash-games-in-2024

FREE car seat check event

This afternoon from 1:30pm – 3:30pm at Thomasville Head Start parking lot (Duke St). Hosted by the Thomasville Police and Fire Department. Every car seat will be checked by a nationally certified car seat technician. https://crimewatch.net/us/nc/davidson/thomasville-pd/195226/events/car-seat-check-event

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Andrews High School (HP) = 9am – 1:30 PM

PPG Industrial Coatings in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Forsyth Tech Northwest (hosted by Sigma Theta Kappa) in Tobaccoville= 9-1pm

Catawba College (W Innes St in Salisbury) = 10-2pm

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

High Point Chamber of Commerce (Congdon Yards) W English in High Point 10-2pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1pm -5:30pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1 – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx