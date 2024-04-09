Tuesday News for April 09, 2024
Today is national Pimento Cheese day
Did you know that there is a Pimento Cheese Festival happening this Saturday
(April 13) at Downtown Cary Park (in Cary, NC) from 11am – 4pm. 😊
https://downtowncarypark.com/things-to-do/calendar/w_pimento-cheese-festival
What should I do with my leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses?
You can keep your eclipse glasses in your sock drawer for the next solar eclipse (20 years from now) or donate your gently used eclipse glasses?
The nonprofit group Astronomers Without Borders collects and recycles gently used eclipse-viewing glasses. The glasses are then sent to underserved communities and schools around the world to be reused during future solar eclipses. INFO? Email Zoe at zoe@astronomerswithoutborders.org
https://astronomerswithoutborders.org/programs/solar-glasses-distribution
https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/what-to-do-with-leftover-solar-eclipse-glasses#
UPDATE: According to the NC DMV: The Tag office in Lexington will NOT re-open as planned today – due to ‘internet service issues’.
The license plate agency (LPA) will be at the same location as the previous ‘tag office’ (at Parkway Plaza Shopping Center) in Lexington (that closed last September). *In North Carolina, NC-DMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2024/2024-04-08-ncdmv-license-plate-agency-lexington.aspx
March Madness: UConn wins first back-to-back men’s NCAA basketball title since 2007
First ‘home’ game of the season… www.wsdash.com
Winston-Salem DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers TONIGHT (April 9) 7pm.
New food options for the ballpark. DASH delights for 2024 include Gator bites, French toast bacon burger, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Pie and the Pickle corndog. https://abc45.com/news/local/new-food-items-coming-to-winston-salem-dash-games-in-2024
FREE car seat check event
This afternoon from 1:30pm – 3:30pm at Thomasville Head Start parking lot (Duke St). Hosted by the Thomasville Police and Fire Department. Every car seat will be checked by a nationally certified car seat technician. https://crimewatch.net/us/nc/davidson/thomasville-pd/195226/events/car-seat-check-event
American Red Cross: Local blood drives
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Andrews High School (HP) = 9am – 1:30 PM
PPG Industrial Coatings in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm
Forsyth Tech Northwest (hosted by Sigma Theta Kappa) in Tobaccoville= 9-1pm
Catawba College (W Innes St in Salisbury) = 10-2pm
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
High Point Chamber of Commerce (Congdon Yards) W English in High Point 10-2pm
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist -Davie Medical Center (Hwy 801) = 1pm -5:30pm
Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1 – 5pm
Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS
Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx