POD Recall

April 8, 2024

RECALL: Procter and Gamble is recalling more than 8 million laundry detergent ‘pods’ because the exterior packaging could break, making it easier for younger kids to accidentally ingest the contents. Specific packets of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel pods made between September 2023 and February 2024 are part of the recall.

Info on the recall on the News Blog:  https://www.pggoodeveryday.com/bags/

