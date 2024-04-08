Monday News for April 08, 2024

Nice afternoon for a Solar Eclipse? In the Triad: The eclipse will happen between 2pm – 4pm start to finish. Peak around 3:15pm…

Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen MODERATE range https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

What about animals and the solar eclipse? Back in 2017 (the last solar eclipse), strange behavior was detected at a South Carolina zoo during total darkness seven years ago. Anxious giraffes started galloping. Flamingos huddled with their offspring. Night crawlers awoke, others started napping!

-North Carolina State University researcher Adam Hartstone.

Boys of Summer vs the solar eclipse?

The Yankees-Marlins game originally scheduled for 2:05pm (at Yankee Stadium) has been moved to 6:05pm this evening – due to the solar eclipse! 😊

First ‘home’ game of the season… www.wsdash.com

Winston-Salem DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers this Tuesday (April 9).

Winston-Salem Dash: New food options for the ballpark.

DASH delights for 2024 include Gator bites, French toast bacon burger, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Pie and the Pickle corndog. https://abc45.com/news/local/new-food-items-coming-to-winston-salem-dash-games-in-2024

Price Freeze at the Dash? All prices (that means tickets, food and beverage prices) will remain the same as 2023.

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Championship game TONIGHT = UCONN vs Perdue. Tip off around 9:20pm…

RECALL: Procter and Gamble is recalling more than 8 million laundry detergent ‘pods’ because the exterior packaging could break, making it easier for younger kids to accidentally ingest the contents. Specific packets of Tide, Gain, Ace, and Ariel pods made between September 2023 and February 2024 are part of the recall.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives TODAY – Monday, April 8, 2024

Mitchell’s Grove UMC (E Martin Luther King Jr Dr) in High Point = 1pm – 5:30pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church (in Oak Ridge) = 1:30 – 6:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church (Hwy 311) in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

The Carolina Theater (S Greene St) in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

At the Box Office

“Someone Like You” produced totally by Karen Kingsburg #7 in its first weekend.

Read the review from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In:

