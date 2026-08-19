August is the season for Back-to-School (SUN@5)
This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 23, 2026)
August is the season for Back-to-School
Screen Time Reset
Paul Asay, director of ‘Plugged In’ by Focus on the Family, shares about the importance of healthy screen time boundaries for both kids and parents.
https://www.pluggedin.com/technology/embracing-the-summer-screen-time-reset/
Plugged In by Focus on the Family helps parents, grandparents, and youth leaders navigate popular culture by analyzing mainstream entertainment from a biblical, Christian worldview.
Plugged In offers Movie reviews, breaks down TV and streaming programs. Analyzes Video Games and Music & Book reviews.
Kids thrive in healthy routines with Lifestyle expert (and mom to 3 teens) Meaghan B. Murphy
BTS tips…
Run a mock school morning: Practice a full “dry run” a few days before school starts, having kids wake up, get dressed, and eat breakfast on a timeline – to prevent first-day drama.
Sleep Reset: Move bedtimes and wake-up times 15 to 30 minutes earlier each day for a week leading up to the first day.
The “night before” prepping: Lay out clothing, check backpacks, and even pre-set the breakfast table the night before to save crucial morning minutes.
Lifestyle expert and author Meaghan B. Murphy believes that kids thrive on back-to-school routines because structures eliminate morning chaos, lower anxiety, and shift to less stressful households.
Dental Health and Kids
Mashica Jefferson Tobias, Dental Hygienist specialist with the Forsyth County Health Department, shares some timely tips about brush and flossing at a young age!
Resources: Forsyth County Health Department https://forsyth.cc/hhs/preventive_dental.aspx
CDC: Children’s Dental Health https://www.cdc.gov/oral-health/prevention/oral-health-tips-for-children.html
NIH https://www.nidcr.nih.gov/health-info/for-children
Eye Safety Tips for Kids with Dr. Jason Hendrix, local optometrist with VisionWorks
Kids and computer screens = eye strain
And the importance of getting routine eye exams.
Are our eyes ready for Back-to School? www.vision-works.co.za/how-to-protec…JOCZOw2iUvyj9