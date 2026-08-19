August is the season for Back-to-School (SUN@5)

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 23, 2026)

August is the season for Back-to-School

Screen Time Reset

Paul Asay, director of ‘Plugged In’ by Focus on the Family, shares about the importance of healthy screen time boundaries for both kids and parents.

https://www.pluggedin.com/technology/embracing-the-summer-screen-time-reset/

Plugged In by Focus on the Family helps parents, grandparents, and youth leaders navigate popular culture by analyzing mainstream entertainment from a biblical, Christian worldview.

Plugged In offers Movie reviews, breaks down TV and streaming programs. Analyzes Video Games and Music & Book reviews.

www.pluggedin.com/

Kids thrive in healthy routines with Lifestyle expert (and mom to 3 teens) Meaghan B. Murphy

BTS tips…

Run a mock school morning: Practice a full “dry run” a few days before school starts, having kids wake up, get dressed, and eat breakfast on a timeline – to prevent first-day drama.

Sleep Reset: Move bedtimes and wake-up times 15 to 30 minutes earlier each day for a week leading up to the first day.

The “night before” prepping: Lay out clothing, check backpacks, and even pre-set the breakfast table the night before to save crucial morning minutes.

Lifestyle expert and author Meaghan B. Murphy believes that kids thrive on back-to-school routines because structures eliminate morning chaos, lower anxiety, and shift to less stressful households.

https://meaghanbmurphy.com/

Dental Health and Kids

Mashica Jefferson Tobias, Dental Hygienist specialist with the Forsyth County Health Department, shares some timely tips about brush and flossing at a young age!

Resources: Forsyth County Health Department https://forsyth.cc/hhs/preventive_dental.aspx

CDC: Children’s Dental Health https://www.cdc.gov/oral-health/prevention/oral-health-tips-for-children.html

NIH https://www.nidcr.nih.gov/health-info/for-children

Eye Safety Tips for Kids with Dr. Jason Hendrix, local optometrist with VisionWorks

Kids and computer screens = eye strain

And the importance of getting routine eye exams.