Bass Pastor’s Challenge 2025

Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries shares more about their inaugural BASS PASTOR’S CHALLENGE happening Thursday, October 16 (7am – 3pm) at High Rock Lake.

The day will begin with a devotion by Hank Parker Jr, then launch, weigh-in, and closing with a cook-out. The cost is $50 per angler to be paid on our website. (No charge for pastors!). Hurry, hurry as there will be a limited number of entries.

Sign up today…

energizeministries.com/bass-pastor-challenge/

