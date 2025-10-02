WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Bass Pastor’s Challenge 2025

Bass Pastor’s Challenge 2025

wbfj-verne
October 2, 2025

Bass Pastor’s Challenge 2025

Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries shares more about their inaugural BASS PASTOR’S CHALLENGE happening Thursday, October 16 (7am – 3pm) at High Rock Lake.

The day will begin with a devotion by Hank Parker Jr, then launch, weigh-in, and closing with a cook-out. The cost is $50 per angler to be paid on our website. (No charge for pastors!).  Hurry, hurry as there will be a limited number of entries.

Sign up today…
energizeministries.com/bass-pastor-challenge/

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show with Wally and Verne
www.wbfj.fm

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for October 03, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 3, 2025

Thursday News for October 02, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 2, 2025

SUN@5: Medicare 101

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Local Blood Drives (October 1 – 7)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Deep Discounts in October (Clark Howard)

wbfj-verne
October 1, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 1, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.