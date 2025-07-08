WHAT'S NEW
Home Bethel Colony of Mercy

Bethel Colony of Mercy

wbfj-verne
July 8, 2025

“Breaking the chains of addiction”

 Pastor Paul Pruitt and Travis Vernon share more about Bethel Colony of Mercy

 

Bethel Colony of Mercy, based in Lenoir, is a Bible-based 65-day residential program treating individuals dealing with substance abuse and alcoholism.                In their 78th year of ministry, Bethel Colony of Mercy assists men, women and even couples break the chains of addiction

 

Special events

“Breaking Darkness’ Music Festival featuring ‘Disciple’ set for August 2.

Homecoming at Bethel Colony is the first Sunday in October.

Golf Tournament (fundraiser) at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir planned for November 01.

 

https://bethelcolony.org/

(828)754-3781

 

Bethel Colony of Mercy is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for July (2025)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 13, 2025)

