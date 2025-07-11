Friday News for July 11, 2025

Today is July 11th or 7-Eleven-day 😊

Grab a FREE Small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores

Check for the closest location near you! https://www.7-eleven.com/slurpee

It’s also Friday or National French Fry Day

Grab some free or discount fries at the usual ‘fast food’ locations…

Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, WhataBurger, Arby’s, Sonic…

Sheetz? Yes, get one free bag of fries (by using the Sheetz app) = Friday thru Sunday (July 11-13). https://www.aarp.org/home-living/french-fry-day-freebies-2025/

One week ago: Search and Recovery operations continue in Central Texas.

At least 120 bodies have been recovered after extreme flooding in the Hill Country of Texas last Friday, July 4th. Over 160 people still unaccounted for…

Several relief groups are on the ground in Kerr County including Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Blessing (CBN) as well as Mountain Mule Packer Ranch based in Rowan County which has deployed its mule teams to the Hill Country of central Texas to assist with recovery efforts. (The group uses sure-footed mules to reach victims in remote or impassable areas). https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/texas-flooding-camp-mystic-07-08-25-hnk

Water restrictions continue in Mebane.

Officials in Mebane are requesting that residents and business voluntarily limit water usage till further notice. The Water Treatment Plant was compromised from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Chantal last Sunday. Repairs continue. https://cityofmebanenc.gov/

Amazon ‘Prime Day’ (#4) = Final day for ‘deals’ (July 11).

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

The Tar Heel state is great for business! CNBC has named North Carolina as America’s Top State for Business in 2025, led by a strong workforce and economy.https://www.cnbc.com/2025/07/10/north-carolina-top-state-for-business-america.html

North Carolina is one of the top 10 blueberry-producing states in the US.

Apple Family Farm (Hwy 66) in Kernersville

Apple Family Farm hosting their annual Blueberry Day this Saturday July 12 (9am-4pm). Enjoy vendors, food, music, kids’ activities and YES…blueberries. Bring your own bucket or purchase one. Ticketed event. https://applefamilyfarm.ticketspice.com/blueberry-day

Where to Pick Blueberries across the Piedmont Triad (list).

https://thegotowinstonsalem.com/where-to-pick-blueberries-near-winston-salem/

(FRIDAY) Tonight (July 11) from 5:30 – 7 = a veterans only painting class at The Art Gallery in Congdon Yards. Our instructor, Michaela, will be walking us through how to paint a patriotic canvas painting. FREE

RSVP to Timpani Troxler (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm