Thursday News for July 10, 2025

Flood Watch for central North Carolina including the Triad continues…

Extensive rainfall late Wednesday evening resulting in flash flooding in several communities including parts of Davidson county (Wallburg and Thomasville), High Point, Burlington and the town of Mebane. -Local media

Water shortage: Officials in Mebane are requesting that residents and business limit water usage till further notice. The Water Treatment Plant was compromised from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Chantal on Sunday

https://myfox8.com/weather/tropical-storm-chantal/order-to-not-use-water-in-mebane-businesses-told-to-remain-closed-amid-shortage/

Power Outages (9:30am)

Duke Energy: Over 2,000 people without power in Greensboro this morning

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Crossing Church-North Main Campus (Kernersville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokes Family YMCA (King) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College UMC = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Free (one-day) Dental Clinic in Mt Airy happening this Friday (July 11).

Hosted by Dr. John L. Gravitte (140 North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy).

Registration will begin at 7:30am this Friday morning.

Adult patients are asked to arrive early. First-come, first-served basis.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1430205427988107/

Amber Alert issued for missing Surry County teenager. 13-year-old Valeria Hernandez was last seen by her family at her home in Mount Airy. Surveillance videos show her at a bus station in Raleigh. SOURCE: Surry County Sheriff’s Office…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-mount-airy-teen/

Day 3 = Amazon ‘Prime Day’(s) through Friday (July 8-11).

Costco Recalls: Affected products include select tires, power banks and air conditioners. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://myfox8.com/news/costco-recalls-shoppers-should-stop-using-some-items-immediately/?utm

The Snack Wrap is back at McDonald’s.

The Snack Wrap (chicken strip topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla) will be offered in two flavors: Ranch and Spicy.

The Snack Wrap first hit the McDonald’s menu in 2006 and was phased out in 2016.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2025/07/10/mcdonalds-snack-wrap-returns-july-10/84447497007/

Today is ‘pick blueberries’ day…

North Carolina is one of the top 10 blueberry-producing states in the US.

Where to Pick Blueberries across the Piedmont Triad (list).

https://thegotowinstonsalem.com/where-to-pick-blueberries-near-winston-salem/

Sprinkle’s Blueberry Farm in Winston-Salem

Willow Ridge Farmstead in Winston-Salem

Reich’s Blueberries Winston-Salem

Brushy Mountain Berry Farm in Moravian Falls (Wilkes county)

Apple Family Farm (Hwy 66) in Kernersville

Apple Family Farm hosting their annual Blueberry Day this Saturday July 12 (9am-4pm). Enjoy vendors, food, music, kids’ activities and YES…blueberries. Bring your own bucket or purchase one. Ticketed event. https://applefamilyfarm.ticketspice.com/blueberry-day

(DAY 7) Search and Recovery operations continue in Central Texas.

Over 170 people still unaccounted for…

At least 120 bodies have been recovered after extreme flooding in central Texas on July 4th.

Several relief groups are on the ground in Kerr County including Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Blessing (CBN) as well as Mountain Mule Packer Ranch based in Rowan County which has deployed its mule teams to the Hill Country of central Texas to assist with recovery efforts. (The group uses sure-footed mules to reach victims in remote or impassable areas). https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/texas-flooding-camp-mystic-07-08-25-hnk

Does your marriage need a check-up or maybe even a trip to Urgent Care?

How about an evening with the ‘Love Doctors’

Join Dr Gary Chapman and Dr Clarence Shuler as they discuss Biblical and practical ways to strengthening your marriage relationship.

…this Tuesday evening (July 15) beginning at 7pm.

Location: Salem Baptist Church (429 South Broad St, Winston-Salem)

$37 per couple (scholarships available). Childcare is available on request.

Registration info / ticket info at www.wbfj.fm

https://www.salemws.org/events/2025/07/15/date-night-with-drs-gary-chapman-and-clarence-shuler

1 Corinthians 13:1-13 (NLT) key verses from the LOVE chapter…

Love is patient. Love is kind.

Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. I

t does not demand its own way.

It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged.

It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices when the truth wins out.

Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.

(13) Three things will last forever – faith, hope, and love

and the greatest of these is love.