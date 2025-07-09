Wednesday Word

Technology is great, when it works.

Recently, my iPhone was not charging properly.

Actually, the charging cable would fall out if moved. Not good.

Over a short period of time, the problem became worse.

During lunch one Friday, I was (again) sharing my angst with my phone and its charging problem.

I guess a trip to the Apple Store in Greensboro was inevitable.

My wife suggested something local. ‘What about Best Buy’?

Oh, the ‘Geek Squad,’ I chuckled. She was serious!

They had ONE afternoon appointment left. We took it!

The Geek Squad tech (Jared) asked about my reason for the visit. I explained.

Jared took my phone and visually inspected it.

‘Yep, that’s the problem…Lint”

Jared, using a special tool’ removed a sizable amount of ‘lint’ from my phone’s charging port.

Yes, I normally slide my iPhone in my pocket. And over time the lint collected inside that tiny port until it caused a ‘charging problem’.

Within a few minutes, Jared resurrected my phone. Problem solved.

Paul reminds us in Acts 17 of our ultimate ‘power source’, our grand architect…

“He is the God who made the world and everything in it.

Since he is Lord of heaven and earth, he doesn’t live in man-made temples,

“(God) has no needs.

He himself gives life and breath to everything, and he satisfies every need” Acts 17:24-25 NLT

-Verne