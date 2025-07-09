Wednesday News for July 09, 2025

Flood Watch for central North Carolina including the Triad

…this afternoon through late tonight

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Do you have a North Carolina driver’s license that is expiring soon?

No worries? Under a new law, any North Carolina Class C or standard passenger vehicle license expiring on or after July 1, 2025 will remain valid for up to two years beyond its expiration date. The new law does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses or any licenses that are suspended, revoked or canceled.According to state lawmakers, the two-year rule was enacted to help relieve some of the backlog at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. The moratorium will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2027. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/expired-north-carolina-drivers-licenses-to-be-valid-for-2-years-to-help-with-dmv-backlog/

You can now keep your shoes on before flying?

TSA has ended their ‘shoe removal’ requirement during airport security screenings due to advanced screening technology. The shoe removal rule has been in place for nearly 20 years.www.reuters.com/world/us/tsa-set-let-airport-travelers-keep-their-shoes-media-reports-say-2025-07-08/

(DAY 6) Search and Recovery operations continue in Texas.

The death toll continues to rise. As of 11am, 119 bodies have been recovered after extreme flooding in central Texas on July 4th.

Several relief groups are on the ground in Kerr County including Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Blessing (CBN) as well as Mountain Mule Packer Ranch based in Rowan County which has deployed its mule teams to the Hill Country of central Texas to assist with recovery efforts. (The group uses sure-footed mules to reach victims in remote or impassable areas). https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/texas-flooding-camp-mystic-07-08-25-hnk

(TODAY) World Relief Triad: ‘Raising dough’ fundraiser happening this evening (July 9) from 4pm – 8pm at the Panera location on Cloverdale Avenue in Winston-Salem.

World Relief Triad is a faith-based, refugee resettlement organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into the Piedmont Triad since 1987.

Learn more at worldrelief.org/triad/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Kernersville Health Care Center = 9am – 5pm

Life Impact Church, South Main Street in Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

Brookstown United Methodist Church in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

REMINDER: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

Free (one-day) Dental Clinic in Mt Airy happening this Friday (July 11).

Hosted by Dr. John L. Gravitte (140 North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy).

Registration will begin at 7:30am this Friday morning.

Adult patients are asked to arrive early. First-come, first-served basis.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1430205427988107/

The next gathering of the High Point Heroes Club will be this Friday (July 11)

from 5:30 – 7pm. A veterans’ only ‘patriotic painting class’ at The Art Gallery in Congdon Yards in High Point. FREE with an RSVP.

Contact: Timpani Troxler (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

https://www.congdonyards.com/visit/map-directions/

Duke Energy: Tips to stay cool, lower your bill and conserving energy

Run appliances like your dish washer, clothes washer + dryer during the morning or late evening.

Use COLD water when washing clothes.

Operate your ceiling fan (in the counter clockwise direction during the summer).

Keep curtains and blinds CLOSED on the sunny side of your home.

Set your thermostat (AC) to the ‘highest’ comfortable setting. Source: Duke Energy

Day 2: Amazon ‘Prime Day(s). Three more days of deals (thru Friday, July 11).

How to get the most out of Prime Day: Make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which your membership will cost $15 per month or $139 per year. https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/amazon-prime-day-2025-06-17

Health officials: Think twice before buying one of those brightly colored little bottles often sold at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops.

Sometimes called “gas station heroin”, the products are usually marketed as energy shots but actually contain tianeptine (Tye-uh-NEP-teen), an unapproved drug that can be highly addictive, with serious side effects.

Calls to poison control centers because of this product increased over 500% since 2018.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/nation-world/wellness/article_09b80e41-5c88-5c79-a156-1fef223cdcf2.html

*Learn more on the News Blog. https://drugfree.org/drugs/tianeptine/

Update in Lexington: Overnight road construction

The next phase of the Fairview Drive Expansion Project in Lexington has begun.

The Expansion Project hopes to alleviate traffic congestion and accommodating new development. The area contains several existing businesses, including Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Belk. Additionally, the expansion will support the construction of a Sheetz and approximately 375 new homes along Fairview Drive.

Note: The completion date has been pushed from October to November 2025.

https://abc45.com/news/triad-traffic-troubles/lexingtons-fairview-drive-expansion-project-to-begin-next-phase-next-week