Blueberries (local)

It’s BLUEBERRY day

DYK: North Carolina is one of the top 10 blueberry-producing states in the US.

Where to Pick Blueberries across the Piedmont Triad (list).

https://thegotowinstonsalem.com/where-to-pick-blueberries-near-winston-salem/

Sprinkle’s Blueberry Farm in Winston-Salem

Willow Ridge Farmstead in Winston-Salem

Reich’s Blueberries Winston-Salem

Brushy Mountain Berry Farm in Moravian Falls (Wilkes county)

Apple Family Farm (Hwy 66) in Kernersville

Apple Family Farm hosting their annual Blueberry Day this Saturday July 12 (9am-4pm). Enjoy vendors, food, music, kids activities and YES…blueberries. Bring your own bucket or purchase one. Ticketed event. https://applefamilyfarm.ticketspice.com/blueberry-day