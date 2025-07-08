Tuesday News for July 08, 2025

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

(DAY 5) More than 100 people have been ‘recovered’ after devastating flooding in central Texas. Search and rescue operations continue…

Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Blessing are on the ground in Central Texas serving those in need. https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/texas-flooding-camp-mystic-07-08-25-hnk

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch (based in Rowan County) has deployed its mule teams to the Hill Country of central Texas to assist with recovery efforts. Unlike traditional emergency vehicles, the group uses sure-footed mules to access remote or impassable areas, helping reach victims often left behind in the chaos of a crisis.

Aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantel (central North Carolina)

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, four tornadoes touchdown on Sunday as Chantal rolled through central North Carolina. Governor Stein is surveying the hardest hit areas today. flooding. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 8, 2025

*Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy 64 in Lexington = 10am – 2:30pm

United Way of Greater High Point (Phillips Avenue) = 11am – 3pm

Chestnut Grove Church in King = 2:30pm – 7pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem. INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

(WED) World Relief Triad: ‘Raising dough fundraiser’ happening this Wednesday (July 9) from 4pm – 8pm at the Panera location on Cloverdale Road in Winston-Salem!

World Relief Triad is a faith-based, refugee resettlement organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into the Piedmont Triad since 1987.

Amazon ‘Prime Day(s) are underway!

FOUR days of deals through Friday (July 11).

How to get the most out of Prime Day: Make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which your membership will cost $15 per month or $139 per year. https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/amazon-prime-day-2025-06-17

Free Dental Clinic in Mt Airy happening this Friday (July 11).

Hosted by Dr. John L. Gravitte (140 North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy).

Registration will begin at 7:30am this Friday morning.

Adult patients are asked to arrive early. First-come, first-served basis.

The next gathering of the High Point Heroes Club will be this Friday (July 11)

from 5:30 – 7pm. A veterans’ only ‘patriotic painting class’ at The Art Gallery in Congdon Yards in High Point. FREE with an RSVP.

Contact: Timpani Troxler (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

It’s BLUEBERRY day

DYK: North Carolina is one of the top 10 blueberry-producing states in the US.

Where to Pick Blueberries across the Piedmont Triad (list).

Sprinkle’s Blueberry Farm in Winston-Salem

Willow Ridge Farmstead in Winston-Salem

Reich’s Blueberries Winston-Salem

Brushy Mountain Berry Farm in Moravian Falls (Wilkes county)

Apple Family Farm (Hwy 66) in Kernersville

Apple Family Farm hosting their annual Blueberry Day this Saturday July 12 (9am-4pm). Enjoy vendors, food, music, kids activities and YES…blueberries. Bring your own bucket or purchase one. Ticketed event. https://applefamilyfarm.ticketspice.com/blueberry-day

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another,

as God in Christ forgave you.” -Ephesians 4:32