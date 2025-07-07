Chief William Penn Jr releases statement after 4th shooting…

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Truist Park (where the DASH play) just after 10pm last Friday night (July 4th).

*WSPD Chief William Penn Jr. released a statement following the shooting:

“As many of us gathered with family and friends to celebrate the Fourth of July, our city faced another event impacted by the actions and behavior of undisciplined and unattended juveniles. The shooting that occurred outside Truist Stadium after the Bolt, White, and Blue concert and fireworks show was a tragic end to a night that should have been full of laughter, fun, and celebration. I am thankful that the victim involved in this incident is doing well in their recovery. I am also thankful that no one else was injured as a result of the reckless behavior shown at the event.

Once again, our city saw another event where juveniles were dropped off and left unattended at the stadium by parents and guardians. Over the course of the night, these juveniles caused chaos inside the stadium by running and fighting. Our officers working had their hands full responding to various reports of fighting and disruptive behavior inside the stadium. Young children and families who came to see a wonderful concert and fireworks display were left terrified as rumors of a shooting inside the stadium floated through the crowd. Fortunately, this rumor was untrue and there was no shooting inside the stadium where the crowds gathered.

If you left your child unattended at Truist Stadium last night, dropped them off downtown earlier this summer, are considering dropping them off at the fair this fall, or don’t know where they are late at night or early in the morning—this message is for you, and only you.”

As your Chief of Police I say to you, I am tired. I am tired of talking to you about your lack of parenting and supervision. I am tired of events ending in violence. I am tired of seeing the men and women of the Winston-Salem Police Department dealing with your children and the chaos they are causing in our community. I am tired of innocent people and businesses being impacted by your child’s unruly behavior. I am tired of youth who feel violence is their only answer to conflict. God blessed you with the gift of a child. It is your responsibility and your job to teach them, shape them, discipline them, monitor them, and put them on the path to success. When you don’t take your job seriously and your child starts make poor choices, that’s when you step in and provide appropriate guidance and care, not leave them unattended for hours on end. When you tap out, unfortunately, the police department often gets tapped in. Public safety is something we take very seriously. We do our job 24/7. You do yours.

To the youth who are doing the right thing—we applaud you.

This message is not directed at you. I want you to know, and everyone should remember, that this behavior does not represent all of you. You deserve to be recognized for your choices, and we stand with you.”

