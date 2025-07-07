Monday News for July 07, 2025

Week One: The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue thru August 11

Rain chances go up on Wednesday, temps start coming down on Thursday.

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Tropical Storm Chantel dumping lots of rain on Eastern North Carolina on Sunday.

Traffic Alert in Alamance County due to flooding

Update: I-85 CLOSED near Jimmie Kerr Road (Exit 150 near Graham)

Detour in place. Expect delays through Tuesday morning????

Alamance County: over 6,000 people without power this morning (11am).

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news

https://abc11.com/post/remnants-tropical-depression-chantal-continue-impact-central-north-carolina/17000395/

(DAY 4) More rain expected today after deadly flooding in central Texas.

Updated: At least 89 people confirmed dead and dozens are still missing after historic flooding in central Texas, with Kerr County hardest hit.

Search and rescue operations continue. Praise: Over 850 people rescued since Friday.

-Camp Mystic, the all-girls summer camp that sits along the Guadalupe River, lost 27 campers and counselors in the flooding…several still unaccounted for.

*NOTE: The Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic rose more than 20 feet in less than ONE hour during the peak of the flooding early Friday morning.

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/texas-flooding-camp-mystic-07-07-25-hnk

Amazon ‘Prime Day(s) 2025

Prime Day is now extended to FOUR days of deals = Tuesday – Friday (July 08-11).

How to get the most out of Prime Day: Make sure you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, after which your membership will cost $15 per month or $139 per year. https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/deals/amazon-prime-day-2025-06-17

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

NOTE: On a 90-degree day, a car’s interior can quickly heat up to 109 degrees within 10 minutes. Up to 124 degrees at 30 minutes.

https://www.kadn.com/news/local/good-question-how-hot-can-your-car-get/article_

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, July 7, 2025

Tabernacle Baptist Church in High Point = 2:30pm – 7pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Chick-fil-A Mount Airy (Rockford Street) = 1pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

So, no matter what you are going through today…

“Cast all your care (all anxiety, burdens, worries) on the Lord, because He cares for you”

1 Peter 5:7 NIV

$5 Tuesdays at Marketplace Cinemas in Winston Salem.

INFO MPCWS.com

Regal Summer Movie Express.

Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays thru Aug 6 *Local Regal locations are in High Point and Greensboro.www.regmovies.com/promotions

(WED) World Relief Triad: ‘Raising dough fundraiser’ happening this Wednesday (July 9) from 4pm – 8pm at the Panera location on Cloverdale Road in Winston-Salem!

Details on our News Blog at wbfj.fm… And Thank You.

World Relief Triad is a faith-based, refugee resettlement organization that has served and integrated over 10,000 refugees into the Piedmont Triad since 1987.

Learn more at worldrelief.org/triad/

NC Board of Elections: Candidate Filing for Municipal Elections begins this morning (July 7) at 8am through July 18 at Noon. https://votedavidsoncountync.gov/2025-municipal-election

Winston-Salem police arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Truist Park (DASH) just after 10pm last Friday night (July 4th).

Winston Salem Police Chief William Penn Jr. released a statement regarding the shooting…

To the youth who are doing the right thing—we applaud you.

(BUT), If you left your child unattended at Truist Stadium last (Friday) night, dropped them off downtown earlier this summer, are considering dropping them off at the fair this fall, or don’t know where they are late at night or early in the morning—this message is for you, and only you.

…When you don’t take your job seriously and your child starts make poor choices. When you tap out, unfortunately, the police department often gets tapped in. Public safety is something we take very seriously.

We do our job 24/7. (Now) you do yours.”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/juvenile-taken-to-hospital-after-4th-of-july-shooting/83-672f6458-4fcf-49d5-a838-9d0a10ba8e0f