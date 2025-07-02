SUN@5: July 06, 2025

Helping Kids Avoid the ‘Summer Slide’, and still have fun!

Deana Thayer (writer, podcaster and parenting associate with Focus on the Family) shares some timely tips with Verne (WBFJ) on keeping kids and grandkids ‘creatively learning’ over Summer break.

Summer regression is real. More than 70% of elementary students experience a reduction in math and reading skills during summer break. Just because your kids are on summer break, it doesn’t mean their brains need to be.

Deana Thayer is a writer, speaker, podcaster and parenting associate with Focus on the Family, with over two decades of experience in the marriage and parenting sphere. She originally served as a doula and childbirth educator. Most recently appearing on Focus on the Family’s Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage. For the past decade, Deana and her husband Scott have drawn on their stepfamily experience to lead blended family ministry through premarital coaching, mentoring, and small group facilitation. Deana and Scott are newly minted empty nesters with five young adult children.

‘Maybe I Can Be?’ a children’s book by local author Sara Morales

Understanding our plan and purpose, our identity in Christ! The book: Sara (inner city girl) takes a trip to the zoo with her parents.

She wants to ‘be’ like the animals but soon learns that God has created her to be…her.

Sara Morales is a local author, Bible teacher, wife, homeschool mom to 3 children. Sara is available to share her book and Jesus to groups locally! Sara’s email is sarelisseruiz@gmail.com

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Maybe-Can-Be-Sara-Morales/dp/B0DPQQSZJL

Using artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to spread the Gospel (CBN)

Andre Echevarria (CRU) suggests that “we’re using a lot of that technology to be able to actually help people discover a relationship with Jesus, go deeper in their relationship with Jesus, or maybe even share their current relationship with Jesus with their neighbors.” Bottom line: HOW we us A-I is key…

*Billy Hallowell (CBN News contributor with Faithwire.com) chats with Andre Echevarria (S-kah-vah-REE-ah), leader of U.S. digital strategies at Cru (Christian ministry formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ). https://cbn.com/news/world/should-christians-fear-artificial-intelligence?

