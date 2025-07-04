Friday July 4th News Update

Today is a FEDERAL HOLIDAY… In addition:

Winston-Salem City offices will be closed.

Garbage: Friday’s route will be collected Mon, July 7.

Recycling: Friday’s route will be collected Sat, July 5

Did you know we have already had two named tropical systems for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season? Tropical Storm Andrea and Tropical Storm Barry formed at the end of June and Chantal may form soon. An area of low pressure is beginning to form along the Florida Coast. The system is expected to develop tropical characteristics gradually this weekend and early next week. “Elevated” Rip Current Risk today through the weekend along portions of the North and South Carolina coast

The American Red Cross says it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage; which is putting its patients at risk. The Red Cross says it’s seeing the lowest amount of people giving blood than its seen in the last 20 years. Hospitals are currently using blood products faster than donations are coming in. The organization is urging everyone eligible to donate.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Ledford High School in Wallburg = 10am – 2pm

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = 10am – 2pm

Nearly 96% of deaf individuals in the U.S. are not connected to a church, but one Texas congregation is working to change that. For the first time in San Antonio, Community Bible Church is launching a deaf-led worship service in American Sign Language (ASL), providing a new way for thousands to experience faith in their heart language. Pastor Ed Newton, lead pastor at Community Bible Church, says deaf people are the third most unreached people group in the world.

The grand opening for a new Whataburger in Greensboro is set for the end of this month. The Whataburger will open on Wendover Avenue on July 31. The Greensboro restaurant is not the only Whataburger coming to the Piedmont Triad. Later this summer, a Whataburger is set to open in Winston-Salem on 291 Harvey Street. In the fall, the restaurant chain plans to open locations in High Point and Archdale as well. The Texas-based burger chain broke ground on its first location in North Carolina in January in Hickory.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest is back, and famed competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is hoping for a comeback 17th win. The 41-year-old Indiana native was not in last year’s event due to a contract dispute involving a deal he had struck with a competing brand, But now he’s back, saying things have been ironed out. Patrick Bertoletti, of Chicago, won the title in Chestnut’s absence and is the defending men’s champion. In the women’s competition, defending champion Miki Sudo, 39, of Tampa, Fla., is the favorite this year and is seeking her 11th title. The annual gastronomic battle, which dates back to 1972, is held in front of the original Nathan’s Famous’ restaurant at New York’s Coney Island.

Did you know? One of the first recorded Independence Day celebrations in America Took place right here…at Old Salem back in 1783.

The celebration continues at Old Salem (Salem Square) with the reading of the Declaration of Independence this Friday (July 4) at Noon and 2pm. For a complete listing of 4th of July activities in the Triad including numerous fireworks displays, check out PATRIOTIC CELEBRATIONS at wbfj dot fm.

YOUR FAMILY STATION FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light east wind.

Saturday & Sunday: Sunny, with highs in the Upper 80’s. Slight chance of a shower late Sunday

The highest temperature ever on a July 4th in Winston-Salem was 98° in 1911.