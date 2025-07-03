Thursday News for July 03, 2025

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ begin TODAY and last thru August 11

Stay hydrated. Please LIMIT outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day!

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every 2 hours.

Lewisville Fire Department posting: ‘fireworks are best left to the professionals’

No sparks, no accidents – just safe celebrations this 4th of July!

*A listing of local Patriotic celebrations (including Fireworks) at www.wbfj.fm.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, July 3, 2025

King Public Library = 10am – 2pm

Grubb YMCA in Archdale = Noon – 4pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Floyd’s Barber Shop in Mt Airy is up for sale? The current owner of the iconic barber shop Bill Hiatt says that “He and his wife are getting up there [in age]. We have some health issues and still want to do some things.” The city barber shop opened in 1926.

Did you know? One of the first recorded Independence Day celebrations in America

Took place right here…at Old Salem back in 1783.

The celebration continues at Old Salem (Salem Square) with the reading of the Declaration of Independence this Friday (July 4) at Noon and 2pm.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from the French people commemorating the alliance of France and the United States during the American Revolution.

The Statue of Liberty features two inscriptions.

One is the date of the American Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776 (written in Roman numerals) inscribed on a tablet held in her left hand.

The second is the poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus, engraved on a bronze plaque inside the pedestal, with the famous line

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”.

We ARE family…

From 1892 to 1954 Ellis Island – a tiny island in New York Harbor – served as America’s largest immigration station. In 1975 – Ellis Island re-opened as a museum and resource center for family history. Note: At least 40% of all US citizens can trace at least part of their ancestry to (or through) Ellis Island.

‘So, if the Son sets you free, you are truly free’

John 8:36 NLT

Ever played the lottery? Know anyone that has won?

A Triad man’s urge to buy a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket paid off with a $10 million win.

“Sometimes you have a gut feeling,” said Chis (Sink), owner of a construction business.

He bought his ‘lucky’ $10 Million Spectacular ticket from KP Food Mart at the corner of Old Thomasville Road and Gumtree Road in northern Davidson County last Thursday (June 26?).

After staring at his ticket for a long time, Chris said he started to worry he might lose it.

BTW: Chris actually won $10,000 dollars the week before on a different ticket.

RECALL: Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles.

The reason: a software defect causing the rearview camera to fail.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out later in July.

Winston-Salem City offices will be closed on Friday, July 4.

Garbage: Thurs normal schedule. Friday’s route will be collected Mon, July 7.

Recycling: Thurs normal schedule. Friday’s route will be collected Sat, July 5

House Republicans have finally agreed to advance that massive multi-trillion-dollar bill to a full House vote. A final vote is expected before Friday. Read more…

“Elevated” Rip Current Risk today through the weekend along portions of the North and South Carolina coast. www.weather.gov

Remember: Rip currents don’t pull swimmers underwater, but carry you away from the shore. Last year, there were nearly 200 rip current rescues – in just four days – during the July 4th holiday. https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/rip-currents-rescues-at-north-carolina-coast-just-as-july-fourth-week-set-to-begin/

AAA: The current average for regular unleaded statewide is $2.87 a gallon (July 03). https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Amazon Prime members can save $1 dollar per gallon at select gas stations now through Sunday, July 6th! BP and Amoco stations thru the Earnify App.

