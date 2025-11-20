WHAT'S NEW
Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem

November 20, 2025

What does ‘homelessness’ look like in our city? You will be surprised.

Pastor Chris Leab, Executive Director, Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston Salem, shares more about the mission, refocus and needs of the homeless community in our city.

Bethesda Center operates a day shelter and emergency night shelter for homeless men (30 beds) and women (70 beds) in Winston-Salem. Moving forward with their Strategic Refocus in assisting adults experiencing homelessness in Forsyth County. The center will no longer facilitate the Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing programs with an emphasis on transitional housing. Helping people heal (physically, mentally and spiritually)

Biggest needs…
Volunteers to provide ‘evening meals’. (Bethesda Center has NO kitchen…)
Monthly financial support

www.bethesdacenter.org

 

