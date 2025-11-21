Friday Nov 21st News

A New 200 Acre Park in Forsyth County is set to open in early 2026. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to allow large free-standing signs at the entrance of what will be an Agricultural Event Center now under construction just north of Tobaccoville. County Officials project the park will attract visitors “from well beyond the local area.” https://journalnow.com/news/local/government-politics/article_fd30eb3d-e698-4175-b449-b321c8c430b7.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

A Proposal by a Winston-Salem Pharmacist could change the look and life of the former Forsyth County Hall of Justice. Med Solutions wants to turn the seven-story building into a mix of restaurants, a gym, a music theater and more, along with expanding the company. Forsyth County commissioners voted Thursday Afternoon to publish the bid with Med Solutions, which will give the public more insight on the issue. It also gives the City more time to make a decision. They’ll revisit the topic on December 1st and look at other proposals.

A Church in Winston-Salem was damaged as a result of a fire this morning.

Carolina Classic Fair’s First Female Director is retiring. Cheryle Hartley announced on Thursday that she will retire at the end of the year. She has served as the director of the fair since 2018, after serving as the Assistant Director for 13 years. She first began working for the city of Winston-Salem in 1990 and has been working with the Fair specifically since 1997. The Carolina Classic Fair will now begin a national search for a new director.

Triad Christmas Tree Farms are gearing up for Opening Weekend, and growers say this year’s supply looks strong — despite last year’s damage from Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, which by the way produces the Second-largest supply of Christmas Trees in the entire Country. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/triad-christmas-tree-farms-supply-strong-this-year-even-after-hurricane-helene/83-dcf1838d-df6f-4378-9ebf-03e6ba7114fd?tbref=hp

Teen Driver Certificates are Now Available Online. Chief Administrators of Private and Home Schools can now request Driving Eligibility Certificates electronically rather than by paper. The Certificates are Required for High School Students under the age of 18 to obtain a North Carolina driver’s license or learner’s permit. https://www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2025/11/12/teen-driver-certificates-now-available-online-private-and-home-schools

To Kick Off the Holiday Season, Sheetz is treating customers to one free self-serve coffee with any purchase throughout Thanksgiving week — a perfect pick-me-up for busy travelers and holiday shoppers. https://www.sheetz.com/

Recently on the Dove Awards, Tauren Wells noted that a Number of Christian Artist had been CeCe’d!!! – Speaking of course, of CeCe Winans singing so many of the other artists songs! – NOW—The NFL is about to CeCe’d as well—as CeCe will be singing the National Anthem on Thanksgiving Day before the Lions/Packers Game!

In High School Friday Night Football: Area Teams advancing to the Third Round of the State Playoffs include:

West Forsyth at Cornelius Hough

Reagan at Mooresville

Oak Grove at Concord Robinson

Central Davidson hosting North Pitt

Walkertown at Eastern Randolph

Mount Airy hosting Shelby

Starmount hosting South Stanly

South Davidson hosting Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

Laurel Oak Christian Church in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Atrium Health / High Point Medical Center = 8am – 5pm

Traffic Alert in Davidson County: Nighttime Road Closures in Thomasville begin Tonight! Both directions of Highway 29 near National Highway will be CLOSED nightly (8pm–6am) starting Tonight through Wednesday, November 26th, weather permitting. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/nighttime-closures-on-davidson-county-highway-begins-nov-21-with-detours/article/

More than 750 Area Residents participated this past Sunday in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Winston-Salem at the Fairgrounds. The event raised more than $255,000 so far to fund research, reduce risk and increase early detection, and provide quality care and support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. The community hopes to raise $315,000 by the end of the year.

