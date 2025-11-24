Monday News for November 24, 2025

Thanksgiving coming up this Thursday.

One month till Christmas Eve

Operation Christmas Child: Final day to return your gift filled shoeboxes with

More than 4,500 drop-off locations are open across the country to receive your shoeboxes as national collection wraps up through Operation Christmas Child!

*Find your nearest location just by typing in your zip code https://bit.ly/-Drop-Off

BTW: You can still build a shoebox online with Operation Christmas Child.

https://sampur.se/Build-Online-SB

Paul addressing the elders of the church in Ephesus…

“…you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

When he had finished speaking, he knelt and prayed with them”

-Acts 20:35-36 NLT

American Red Cross: Local blood drives this week

Monday, Nov 24: Pilot Mountain First UMC = Noon – 4:30pm

Tuesday, Nov 25…

Southeast Guilford High School in Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Covenant Church United Methodist on Skeet Club Road (High Point) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Ardmore Baptist Church on Miller Street (WS) = 2pm – 6pm

Stokesdale United Methodist Church = 2pm – 7pm

Wednesday, Nov 26: American Legion Post 290 in King = 10am – 2pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Much needed rain on the way. The majority of our state (89%) is currently dealing with ‘abnormal to moderate drought’ conditions. https://www.ncdrought.org/

The city of Concord following through with its annual Christmas parade on Saturday evening after a shooting at the city’s Christmas tree lighting on Friday.

Concord police say four people were shot, three of them in critical condition.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

https://concordnc.gov/Services/Community/News/ID/383/Shooting-at-Concord-Tree-Lighting-Ceremony-Under-Investigation

At the Box Office

“Wicked: For Good” #1 in theaters, capturing box office magic, earning $150 million during its opening weekend (US). ‘Sarah’s Oil’ still in the Top 10 (#9 after 3 weeks).

‘Sarah’s Oil’ is a remarkable true story of eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s. Sarah’s story is one of faith, resilience, and defying stereotypes

*Check out movie reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/true-story-sarahs-oil-gods-hand-making-americas-youngest-black-millionaire

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is open now through December 24.

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL. Helpful videos and food tips at https://www.butterball.com/

Study: One in four US households is living paycheck to paycheck…

www.cnn.com/2025/11/13/economy/job-prices-debt-economy

If you or your family are in immediate need of food resources, call 2-1-1…

or visit nc211.org to find a food pantry near you. https://nc211.org/search/

Over the river, and through the woods…

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car?

Experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

Traffic Alert in Davidson County: Nighttime road closures

(Thomasville) Both directions of Highway 29 near National Highway will be CLOSED nightly (8pm – 6am) through Wednesday (Nov 26). Weather permitting. NC DOT

www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/nighttime-closures-on-davidson-county-highway-begins-nov-21-with-detours/article

A requested recount in the City of Thomasville ‘Mayor’s race’ is underway this morning (Nov 24 at 8:30am) at the Davidson County Board of Elections office on North Main Street in Lexington.

Sad news: Wake Forest Basketball standout Rodney Rogers passed away on Friday at the age of 54. Rogers played 12 years in the NBA. Rogers was paralyzed from the shoulders down after an ATV accident In 2008. He started the Rodney Rogers Foundation, encouraging people living with spinal cord injuries – promoting resilience and personal growth.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/wake-forest-basketball-legend-rodney-rogers-dies-at-54-the-same-number-he-wore-as-a-demon-deacon/

Chris Paul (CP3) will retire at the end of the NBA season, according to ESPN.

Monday Night Football: The Panthers return to primetime for the first time in two years. Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. *8:15 pm (ESPN).