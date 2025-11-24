WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: The Faith Based Mom

November 24, 2025

Raising a child with ‘Developmental Disabilities’

Patty East, a local teacher and writer, is the founder of Faith Based Mom

Patty East shares with Verne (WBFJ) about her family’s ministry which exists to empower families raising a child with developmental differences.

Faith Based Mom is more than an organization — it is a movement of compassion, built on the belief that every family deserves to feel equipped, valued, and cared for. They stand on the truth that every child is ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ (Psalm 139:14)

Faith Based Mom, a passion to help families ‘raising a child with developmental differences’, is part of the East family’s journey.  They know firsthand the challenges — the countless appointments, the therapies, the financial strain, and the questions that keep you up at night.

Lifting up families, sharing hope, and putting love into action…there is HOPE.

Galatians 6:2: “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

https://www.thefaithbasedmom.com/

 

Faith-Based Mom presents ‘Christmas Market’

Saturday, December 13 from 10am-4pm at Salem Christian School in Winston-Salem.

Local Christmas Market Bringing Awareness to Developmental Disabilities

https://www.thefaithbasedmom.com/2025-events

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 30, 2025)

 

